Olly Murs left fuming as scammers use his identity to target charities and fans

Olly isn't happy at all. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The singer is absolutely furious with the vile scammers and has warned everyone about the fake profiles.

Olly Murs has spoken out after fake accounts have been using his name to scam charities and fans.

The singer, 36, has explained that many have been targeted by these scammers and he is ranging about it, and wants to make that clear to his followers.

Sharing a video to his 3.3 million followers, Olly spoke from his Essex home and explained the situation.

The star posted on his Instagram to warn people and make them aware of the situation.

Olly stated he was "so angry" and asked fans to "report any FAKE accounts" and to "stay safe".

The post's caption read: "So angry.. 😤🤬 Please remember my social media accounts are Verified for a reason to stop these issues / problems. Please BLOCK / IGNORE or report any FAKE accounts pretending to be me in the future 👍🏻👌🏻 Stay safe x"

The Voice mentor also explained that he will be making donations to the affected charities as they had lost out due to the fake account's scams.

The star graciously donated some money to the charities. Picture: Instagram

He added: “I’m really upset for the charities.

"I know right now with everything that’s been happening that money is needed, so I’m going to donate to those guys for what’s happened.

“I’m just really gutted for all you guys who thought it was me.

Please, it’s not. Ignore the fake accounts, stay safe online.”