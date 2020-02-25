Olly Murs shows off ripped body after impressive two month fitness transformation

25 February 2020, 12:18

Olly looks incredible after losing an impressive amount of weight
Olly looks incredible after losing an impressive amount of weight. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The singer and The Voice judge has unveiled his incredible ripped body in an Instagram.

Olly Murs has just revealed his muscular new figure in an Instagram post, detailing his two month body transformation, saying his "ambition to be a butler in the buff is coming true".

The singer and TV judge, 35, joked he "ain't bad for a 35yr old!" and he's right - he looks absolutely amazing.

READ MORE: Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since hearing about the tragic death of friend Caroline Flack

Olly shared the snap on his Instagram earlier today
Olly shared the snap on his Instagram earlier today. Picture: Instagram

Olly explained that the first photo, on the left was taken on January 2nd, and he decided that it was the time to transform things as he felt "massive".

The star has been dating girlfriend Amelia Tank since September 2019, and she will have undoubtedly had some impact on Olly's decision to switch up some habits and work towards a healthier lifestyle.

Amelia, 27, is a bikini bodybuilding champion and fitness model and is in incredible shape.

Olly pictured with Amelia on Valentine's Day
Olly pictured with Amelia on Valentine's Day. Picture: Instagram

Olly is now sporting some abs and looks very hunky - in the new photo the star poses in his boxers and beams at the camera.

Writing alongside his before and after pictures, Olly wrote: "Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a “butler in the buff” is coming true 🤪🤣👍🏻

"The pic on the left was 2nd January! I was like “f**k me I look massive” weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful.

"So I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing now I’m off to get a McDonald’s!"

His post has attracted over 90,000 likes already, with plenty of Olly's friends and fans commenting their support and congratulations.

Fellow X Factor star Alexandra Burke commented, as well as celebrity personal trainer Bradley Simmons.

