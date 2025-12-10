Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

It was the real-life love story everyone was rooting for.

10 December 2025, 13:55

Pamela Anderson has broken her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.
Pamela Anderson has broken her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Ex-model Pamela Anderson has finally broken her silence on her 'romantic relationship' with Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's electric connection was impossible to miss when they travelled the world together this summer to promote their latest box office hit, The Naked Gun.

The Hollywood pair were constantly flirting, laughing and engaging in public displays of affection as they gazed into each other's eyes on red carpets worldwide, raving about each other to anyone who would listen.

Rumours of a budding romance spread like wildfire, with fans desperate to know if their relationship was the real deal or simply just a publicity stunt in aid of the film.

But now Pammy, 58, has revealed the truth about what really happened with her heartthrob co-star, 73, who hasn't publicly dated anyone since his wife Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009 following a tragic skiing accident.

Pamela Anderson shared details of her private relationship with Liam Neeson.
Pamela Anderson shared details of her private relationship with Liam Neeson. Picture: Alamy

She told People this week: "If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming."

The Baywatch icon revealed that after recording the 2025 action movie, the duo shared an "intimate week" at Liam's upstate New York home and enjoyed a series of sweet dates together.

Pamela explained: "I had my own room. Our assistants both came; even family stopped by."

The Hollywood pair starred alongside each other in The Naked Gun.
The Hollywood pair starred alongside each other in The Naked Gun. Picture: Alamy

The mother-of-two, who shares sons Brandon and Dylan with ex-partner Tommy Lee, also admitted they acted as though they were in a relationship during their short-lived fling.

They "went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant", where Pamela was reportedly introduced as 'the future Mrs Neeson', with the ex-model describing her dalliance with Liam as 'a little bit like a Nancy Meyers film'.

She even confessed to taking up gardening at her new flame's home.

"I tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint. I was happy to help, and he appreciated," Pamela laughed.

Fans went wild for their electric connection.
Fans went wild for their electric connection. Picture: Alamy

She went as far as to slam comments that claimed their connection was faked for the press, insisting it was all completely real at the time.

"I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that’s a publicity stunt'," said Pamela.

"I’m like, 'A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.'"

Despite the fact they seemed perfectly matched, the former pin-up explained that things eventually fizzled out.

Following what she described as their "romantic lost week", Pamela said "we went our separate ways to work on other films".

"I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."

Pamela revealed that she last saw Liam in August when he surprised her by attending her latest play, Camino Real, in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

And while romance has since turned to friendship for these Hollywood A-listers, it looks as though friendship will always be on the cards.

"He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me,” she said.

“I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives."

