Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears in first interview since appearing in court for sexual assault
23 October 2019, 09:17
Gazza gave his first interview since his court ordeal on Good Morning Britain earlier today
Paul Gascoigne has given his first televised interview since being cleared of sexually abusing a woman on a train.
The former footballer, 42, appeared on court earlier this month after allegations that he kissed a stranger on the lips on a train.
Speaking about his relief that the ordeal is over, he said: “I’m good, I’m glad that’s over with. It’s been a long year.”
He also added of the incident: “I was on the train and a couple of women wanted some selfies, some photos with them… when I got up, someone next to us said, ‘why do you want a photo with her she’s fat and ugly?’... So, I went and sat next to her and said, ‘You are not fat and ugly, you are beautiful inside and out,’ I learnt that from treatment centres. I just thought I would give her a bit of confidence. I never thought anything of it. Until I went to the hotel and then got the call, we want to question you."
Gazza admitted to kissing the woman, saying: “I admit that, I said it straight away from when the police called. I gave her a peck and said she’s not fat and ugly, she’s beautiful inside and out.”
“Of course not, I look back at it now. If that was the case, I would be in court for the last 30 years for people coming up and kissing me. So, I just never thought anything, I didn’t feel it at a sexual way, or I didn’t look at that way, you know? I sat with my lawyers and they told me what could happen.”
Speaking about the police arriving, he said: “When they come [the police], they didn’t handcuff us, I happily walked in the car with them, went to the police station and given my statement. I never changed that, it was exactly what I said for what I said in the courtroom.”
He also opened up about coping with the stress, saying: Obviously, I did get a bit worried, you know. I could have easily took the easy way out and took to drinking and not bothered about it. I stayed strong through it, you know.”
Breaking down in tears, he added: “Then it gets hard when you walk around the streets and you have people saying we’re on your side, you know, the more people were on my side…
“I think I spent the whole year telling people I did nothing wrong, sorry,”
