Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears in first interview since appearing in court for sexual assault

Gazza gave his first interview since his court ordeal on Good Morning Britain earlier today

Paul Gascoigne has given his first televised interview since being cleared of sexually abusing a woman on a train.

The former footballer, 42, appeared on court earlier this month after allegations that he kissed a stranger on the lips on a train.

Read more: Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

Speaking about his relief that the ordeal is over, he said: “I’m good, I’m glad that’s over with. It’s been a long year.”

Gazza gave his first interview about his court ordeal earlier today. Picture: ITV

He also added of the incident: “I was on the train and a couple of women wanted some selfies, some photos with them… when I got up, someone next to us said, ‘why do you want a photo with her she’s fat and ugly?’... So, I went and sat next to her and said, ‘You are not fat and ugly, you are beautiful inside and out,’ I learnt that from treatment centres. I just thought I would give her a bit of confidence. I never thought anything of it. Until I went to the hotel and then got the call, we want to question you."

Read more: Ex-Eastenders star Katie Jarvis says she's 'not ashamed' of B&M job as she hits back at 'job-shamers'

Gazza admitted to kissing the woman, saying: “I admit that, I said it straight away from when the police called. I gave her a peck and said she’s not fat and ugly, she’s beautiful inside and out.”

“Of course not, I look back at it now. If that was the case, I would be in court for the last 30 years for people coming up and kissing me. So, I just never thought anything, I didn’t feel it at a sexual way, or I didn’t look at that way, you know? I sat with my lawyers and they told me what could happen.”

Paul Gascoigne was cleared of sexual assault earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the police arriving, he said: “When they come [the police], they didn’t handcuff us, I happily walked in the car with them, went to the police station and given my statement. I never changed that, it was exactly what I said for what I said in the courtroom.”

He also opened up about coping with the stress, saying: Obviously, I did get a bit worried, you know. I could have easily took the easy way out and took to drinking and not bothered about it. I stayed strong through it, you know.”

Breaking down in tears, he added: “Then it gets hard when you walk around the streets and you have people saying we’re on your side, you know, the more people were on my side…

“I think I spent the whole year telling people I did nothing wrong, sorry,”

NOW READ:

Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, has signed a modelling contract, reveals proud dad Jeff Brazier