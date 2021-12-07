Paul Hollywood goes public with girlfriend Melissa Spalding

Paul Hollywood posed with his girlfriend on the red carpet last night. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Paul Hollywood posed for pictures with his new girlfriend at a red carpet event in London's Leicester Square.

Paul Hollywood has gone public with his new girlfriend Melissa Spalding, with the pair attending a star-studded event together last night.

The Bake Off judge, 44, and pub landlady Melissa, 37, were at the premiere of The King's Man in Leicester Square, London, on Monday night.

The film, which stars Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes, is a prequel to the 2014 film, Kingsman: Secret Service.

Paul and Melissa attended a premiere in London last night. Picture: Alamy

Paul and Melissa met at the pub she works at. Picture: Alamy

Paul and Melissa are thought to be living together in his countryside home.

They got together after Paul Split from his ex Summer Monteys-Fullam in 2019. It is thought that they met at the pub Paul regularly drinks at, and friends told the Daily Mail that they are 'madly in love'.

A friend said: "Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown.

The event took place in Leicester Square, London, last night. Picture: Alamy

"They bubbled up together and stayed at his house. Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer."

In 2019, Paul took Melissa on a luxury holiday to a five-star resort in Cyprus where he used to work as head baker.

Sources told The Sun at the time that they are "happier than they’ve ever been" and will enjoy their trip after a "really busy few months".