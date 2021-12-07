Paul Hollywood goes public with girlfriend Melissa Spalding

7 December 2021, 10:19

Paul Hollywood posed with his girlfriend on the red carpet last night
Paul Hollywood posed with his girlfriend on the red carpet last night. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Paul Hollywood posed for pictures with his new girlfriend at a red carpet event in London's Leicester Square.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Hollywood has gone public with his new girlfriend Melissa Spalding, with the pair attending a star-studded event together last night.

The Bake Off judge, 44, and pub landlady Melissa, 37, were at the premiere of The King's Man in Leicester Square, London, on Monday night.

The film, which stars Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes, is a prequel to the 2014 film, Kingsman: Secret Service.

Paul and Melissa attended a premiere in London last night
Paul and Melissa attended a premiere in London last night. Picture: Alamy
Paul and Melissa met at the pub she works at
Paul and Melissa met at the pub she works at. Picture: Alamy

Paul and Melissa are thought to be living together in his countryside home.

They got together after Paul Split from his ex Summer Monteys-Fullam in 2019. It is thought that they met at the pub Paul regularly drinks at, and friends told the Daily Mail that they are 'madly in love'.

A friend said: "Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown.

The event took place in Leicester Square, London, last night
The event took place in Leicester Square, London, last night. Picture: Alamy

"They bubbled up together and stayed at his house. Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer."

In 2019, Paul took Melissa on a luxury holiday to a five-star resort in Cyprus where he used to work as head baker.

Sources told The Sun at the time that they are "happier than they’ve ever been" and will enjoy their trip after a "really busy few months".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A grandmother has refused to look after her grandson unless I am paid

'I refuse to babysit my grandchild unless my daughter pays me'

Lifestyle

I'm A Celeb fans think there is heating in the castle

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced show has central heating after spotting ‘clue’

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a festive dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her black velvet midi dress from Hurr
Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale last night

Emmerdale fans 'work out' how Aaron Dingle will return to soap after Danny Miller's exit

TV & Movies

When is the new series of Selling Sunset out?

When is Selling Sunset season five released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Harry Potter reunion trailer has been released

Harry Potter fans 'in tears' as stars return for reunion in first look trailer

TV & Movies

Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy seemingly clashed on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Adam Woodyatt has 'secret feud' with campmate

TV & Movies

We are sending Heart listeners on a wonderful Christmas holiday with our Letters To Lapland competition

Letters to Lapland: Watch Father Christmas pick winners in his grotto
Mark Wright Jess Wright uncle

Mark Wright gushes about becoming an uncle after sister Jess announces pregnancy
People can't make their minds up on this unusual Christmas tree trend

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

Christmas

When does the final of I'm A Celeb take place?

When is the final of I'm A Celeb 2021?

TV & Movies

Heart Breakfast meets Christmas choirs

Heart Breakfast are joined by Christmas Choirs this December

A congratulations is in order...

Britain's Got Talent child star from Stavros Flatley is going to be a dad
An employer is furious about paying towards their boss' gift

Employee furious after being asked to pay £15 towards CEO's Christmas present

Lifestyle

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

TV & Movies