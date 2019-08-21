Paul Hollywood 'exchanged flirty messages' with a Bake Off 2019 contestant

21 August 2019, 11:46

Paul Hollywood exchanged tweets with Bake Off contestant Priya O'Shea. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

The Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants were announced earlier this week, and it looks like judge Paul Hollywood already has a connection to one of them.

Priya tweeted Paul a picture of her brioche in 2012. Picture: Channel 4

It has emerged that he exchanged messages on Twitter with one contestant - Priya O'Shea - after she tweeted him a picture of a brioche she made in 2012.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Good day for tea and brioche in bed!" - and he replied: "Great idea x".

Priya told her Instagram followers she'd be competing on Bake Off soon after the initial announcement.

She wrote: "Yep. That’s me. You know, in the bake off tent wearing the bake off apron... !!! Chase those dreams folks because sometimes stuff like this happens! ❤️😲."

Priya first applied to be on the Bake Off in 2012, and tried again last year.

The Great British Bake Off contestants were announced earlier this week. Picture: Channel 4

She said on her application interview: "I downloaded the application for Bake Off in 2012 the year I got married but I thought I would never get in.

"I applied again last year, and then this year I got in and it was so dreamy and unreal. I was in no doubt it would change my life. And it taught me to pursue the things you love, and you just have to go for it."

