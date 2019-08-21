Paul Hollywood 'exchanged flirty messages' with a Bake Off 2019 contestant

Paul Hollywood exchanged tweets with Bake Off contestant Priya O'Shea. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

Paul Hollywood previously exchanged tweets with Bake Off 2019 contestant Priya O'Shea

The Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants were announced earlier this week, and it looks like judge Paul Hollywood already has a connection to one of them.

Priya tweeted Paul a picture of her brioche in 2012. Picture: Channel 4

It has emerged that he exchanged messages on Twitter with one contestant - Priya O'Shea - after she tweeted him a picture of a brioche she made in 2012.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Good day for tea and brioche in bed!" - and he replied: "Great idea x".

Priya told her Instagram followers she'd be competing on Bake Off soon after the initial announcement.

She wrote: "Yep. That’s me. You know, in the bake off tent wearing the bake off apron... !!! Chase those dreams folks because sometimes stuff like this happens! ❤️😲."

Priya first applied to be on the Bake Off in 2012, and tried again last year.

The Great British Bake Off contestants were announced earlier this week. Picture: Channel 4

She said on her application interview: "I downloaded the application for Bake Off in 2012 the year I got married but I thought I would never get in.

"I applied again last year, and then this year I got in and it was so dreamy and unreal. I was in no doubt it would change my life. And it taught me to pursue the things you love, and you just have to go for it."

