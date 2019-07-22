Paul Hollywood 'refusing to pay ex-wife Alex half of his £10million fortune'

"Paul isn’t prepared to give Alex the reasonable sum that she is entitled to at this stage," revealed an insider. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Great British Bake Off star allegedly won't hand over the £5million his former spouse is "entitled to" and isn't backing down

Paul Hollywood has reportedly refused to pay his ex-wife Alexandra half of his £10million fortune amid their bitter divorce battle.

The former couple, who ended their 19-year marriage in a hearing that lasted just 10 seconds last Friday, are now struggling to come to a financial settlement, according to reports.

Alex, 55, accused the TV baker of adultery in official papers submitted in court but according to one insider, Paul, 53, doesn't want to cough up the £5million she is "entitled to" and won't back down.

The source told MailOnline: "This is more like months rather than weeks off now, Paul isn’t prepared to give Alex the reasonable sum that she is entitled to at this stage.

"She had hoped it would be straightforward but it is now far from that."

Paul Hollywood, 53, and his ex-wife Alex, 55, put an official end to their 19-year marriage last Friday. Picture: Getty

Just last week, District Judge Robert Duddridge granted the estranged pair a quickie divorce at the Central Family Court in London – which neither of them attended – after ruling that Alex found Paul "intolerable" to live with.

But the proceedings seemed to have taken a sour twist following the straight-forward decision as the two are now rumoured to be arguing over assets and cash.

And it looks as though the former husband and wife aren't the only ones desperate for this ordeal to be over.

The source added: "Everyone wants to move on now – nobody more than Summer."

Insiders say Alex won't be going anywhere without half of her ex-husband's £10million fortune. Picture: Getty

Paul moved on with girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, in 2017 after the two met when he organised a birthday party for Alex at the bar where she worked.

The celebrity chef's former wife, who shares son 17-year-old Josh with Paul, has since spoken out about the painful split.

She told Prima: "No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

"I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely different direction.

"You have to give yourself time to get your head round it."

She added: "Divorce is tough, very tough. You don’t expect it, you are in shock, and all of a sudden you are on your own.

"I was married for 20 years. But you keep going."

Following the District Judge's decree nisi on July 19th, the duo are having to wait six weeks and one day for a divorce petitioner to apply for a decree absolute – the final stage of divorce.