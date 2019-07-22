Paul Hollywood 'refusing to pay ex-wife Alex half of his £10million fortune'

22 July 2019, 09:59

"Paul isn’t prepared to give Alex the reasonable sum that she is entitled to at this stage," revealed an insider.
"Paul isn’t prepared to give Alex the reasonable sum that she is entitled to at this stage," revealed an insider. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Great British Bake Off star allegedly won't hand over the £5million his former spouse is "entitled to" and isn't backing down

Paul Hollywood has reportedly refused to pay his ex-wife Alexandra half of his £10million fortune amid their bitter divorce battle.

The former couple, who ended their 19-year marriage in a hearing that lasted just 10 seconds last Friday, are now struggling to come to a financial settlement, according to reports.

Alex, 55, accused the TV baker of adultery in official papers submitted in court but according to one insider, Paul, 53, doesn't want to cough up the £5million she is "entitled to" and won't back down.

The source told MailOnline: "This is more like months rather than weeks off now, Paul isn’t prepared to give Alex the reasonable sum that she is entitled to at this stage.

"She had hoped it would be straightforward but it is now far from that."

Paul Hollywood, 53, and his ex-wife Alex, 55, put an official end to their 19-year marriage last Friday.
Paul Hollywood, 53, and his ex-wife Alex, 55, put an official end to their 19-year marriage last Friday. Picture: Getty

Just last week, District Judge Robert Duddridge granted the estranged pair a quickie divorce at the Central Family Court in London – which neither of them attended – after ruling that Alex found Paul "intolerable" to live with.

But the proceedings seemed to have taken a sour twist following the straight-forward decision as the two are now rumoured to be arguing over assets and cash.

And it looks as though the former husband and wife aren't the only ones desperate for this ordeal to be over.

The source added: "Everyone wants to move on now – nobody more than Summer."

Insiders say Alex won't be going anywhere without half of her ex-husband's £10million fortune.
Insiders say Alex won't be going anywhere without half of her ex-husband's £10million fortune. Picture: Getty

Paul moved on with girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, in 2017 after the two met when he organised a birthday party for Alex at the bar where she worked.

The celebrity chef's former wife, who shares son 17-year-old Josh with Paul, has since spoken out about the painful split.

She told Prima: "No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

"I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely different direction.

"You have to give yourself time to get your head round it."

She added: "Divorce is tough, very tough. You don’t expect it, you are in shock, and all of a sudden you are on your own.

"I was married for 20 years. But you keep going."

Following the District Judge's decree nisi on July 19th, the duo are having to wait six weeks and one day for a divorce petitioner to apply for a decree absolute – the final stage of divorce.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Duncan James thanks fans for their "amazing response, comments and love" on posting cute snap with his boyfriend.

Duncan James 'proud to be gay' after 'amazing response' from fans over sweet snap with boyfriend
Gemma looks incredible

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she reveals dramatic weight loss posing on yacht
Home is where the heart is for Steph Waring

Inside Hollyoaks star Steph Waring's incredible Cheshire home
Half of Strictly Come Dancing's presenting duo, Claudia Winkleman admits that "she never takes her make-up off"

Claudia Winkleman confesses she 'NEVER takes her make-up off'
Holly Willoughby said the moment was a "dream come true"

Holly Willoughby shares moment Elton John dedicated song to her and husband Dan Baldwin

Trending on Heart

Emma Hardy's Moringa Balm is a true cult favourite amongst beauty bloggers and editors

Emma Hardie Moringa Balm: Ten uses for the iconic beauty product

Beauty

Mums-to-be have been encouraged to hold a comb during child birth

Pregnant women being encouraged to use a comb in labour to ease pain

Lifestyle

These serums are a vital part of your skincare routine, says Nicola Bonn

Three hyaluronic acid serums to suit all skin types and budgets

Beauty

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

TV & Movies

Caroline appeared to snub Francesca on After Sun last night

Caroline Flack 'snubs Francesca Allen on Love Island After Sun' after Harry Styles jibe

TV & Movies

Becca has been left devastated after her dog was stolen

Woman pleads for help after Chihuahua is snatched from back garden by a SEAGULL

Lifestyle