Paul Rudd's reaction to being named Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is everything

10 November 2021, 12:43

Paul Rudd said he will be getting business cards made up with his new title
Paul Rudd said he will be getting business cards made up with his new title. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Rudd said he's going to 'lean in' to his new title after being named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

Paul Rudd, 52, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

The actor – best known for his roles in Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and most recently Marvel's Ant-Man – spoke to the publication about being awarded the accolade, and he had the best reaction.

The father-of-two said that he didn't plan on being "modest" about the title, and instead is planning to get business cards made up.

Paul also revealed his wife's sweet reaction when he told her he had been named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Paul Rudd is best known for his role as Marvel's Ant-Man, but first found fame starring in 90s flick Clueless
Paul Rudd is best known for his role as Marvel's Ant-Man, but first found fame starring in 90s flick Clueless. Picture: Getty

He explained: "She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right,' and that was very sweet.

"She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

Paul has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003.

Together the pair have two children – Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

Paul Rudd's wife was 'stupefied' when she found out about his new title
Paul Rudd's wife was 'stupefied' when she found out about his new title. Picture: Getty

Paul also said that he is "aware" people might be shocked at the publication's decision to name him sexiest man alive.

"I do have an awareness", he said: "Enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, 'what?'."

The actor added: "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Paul Rudd has not aged since he found fame in Clueless back in 1995
Paul Rudd has not aged since he found fame in Clueless back in 1995. Picture: Alamy

Paul follows in the steps of Michael B. Jordan, who took the title in 2020, John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018 and Blake Shelton in 2017.

This year, it was rumoured that Dwayne Johnson or Chris Evans may scoop to title – but in the end it was the never-ageing Paul that scooped the top prize.

While thrilled with the title, Paul said he is aware he will receive "so much grief" from his friends – which he says he expects.

He said: "As they should. I would. I mean I'm going to lean into it hard.

"I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made.

"But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends."

Read more celebrity news:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A woman has been slammed for charging £70 for a dinner at her wedding

Bride slammed for charging guests over £70 to eat at her wedding reception

Lifestyle

Amazon are selling a heated jumper perfect for the winter months

Shoppers go wild for heated jumper that's perfect for cold winter months

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Darren Barnet

Who plays Tag in Netflix's Love Hard and where have you seen him before?
Workers in Portugal now have new rights working from home

Portugal makes it illegal for your boss to text you after work

News

Natalie becomes embroiled in a love triangle in Netflix's Love Hard

Who does Natalie end up with in Netflix's Love Hard?

TV & Movies

In My Skin season two is streaming on iPlayer now

Where was In My Skin filmed?

TV & Movies

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass

The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass

Lifestyle

Shrek fans noticed a very rude detail in Lord Farquaad's bed scene

Shrek fans have 'childhoods ruined' by x-rated detail in Lord Farquaad scene

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Dev is played by Jimmi Harkishin

How old is Dev Alahan in Coronation Street and what do we know about Jimmi Harkishin?

TV & Movies

Alana Lister revealed why she split with Jason Engler

Married at First Sight Australia's Alana Lister reveals shock reason she broke up with Jason Engler

TV & Movies

Squid Game season two has been confirmed by Netflix

Squid Game creator confirms season two is in the works

TV & Movies

Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?

TV & Movies

The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs

When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales

TV & Movies

Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie

Everything we know about Wicked the Movie as first cast members are announced

TV & Movies