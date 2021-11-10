Paul Rudd's reaction to being named Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is everything

Paul Rudd said he will be getting business cards made up with his new title. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Paul Rudd said he's going to 'lean in' to his new title after being named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

Paul Rudd, 52, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

The actor – best known for his roles in Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and most recently Marvel's Ant-Man – spoke to the publication about being awarded the accolade, and he had the best reaction.

The father-of-two said that he didn't plan on being "modest" about the title, and instead is planning to get business cards made up.

Paul also revealed his wife's sweet reaction when he told her he had been named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Paul Rudd is best known for his role as Marvel's Ant-Man, but first found fame starring in 90s flick Clueless. Picture: Getty

He explained: "She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right,' and that was very sweet.

"She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

Paul has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003.

Together the pair have two children – Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

Paul Rudd's wife was 'stupefied' when she found out about his new title. Picture: Getty

Paul also said that he is "aware" people might be shocked at the publication's decision to name him sexiest man alive.

"I do have an awareness", he said: "Enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, 'what?'."

The actor added: "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Paul Rudd has not aged since he found fame in Clueless back in 1995. Picture: Alamy

Paul follows in the steps of Michael B. Jordan, who took the title in 2020, John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018 and Blake Shelton in 2017.

This year, it was rumoured that Dwayne Johnson or Chris Evans may scoop to title – but in the end it was the never-ageing Paul that scooped the top prize.

While thrilled with the title, Paul said he is aware he will receive "so much grief" from his friends – which he says he expects.

He said: "As they should. I would. I mean I'm going to lean into it hard.

"I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made.

"But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends."

