Paul Walker's daughter Meadow chose Vin Diesel's daughter to be her maid of honour

Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Vin Diesel’s daughter was maid of honour at the wedding of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow.

Last month, Vin Diesel walked the daughter of the late Paul Walker down the aisle on her wedding day.

The Fast & Furious star accompanied Meadow Walker as she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

And it looks like Vin wasn’t the only member of his family to play a special role in the big day, as his daughter Hania Riley Sinclair was also part of the ceremony.

Writing a heartfelt post on the eight year anniversary of his friend’s death, Vin opened up about their children.

He wrote: “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work.

“Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.”

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker starred in Fast & Furious together. Picture: Alamy

The star added: “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honour.

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

Paul Walker - who played Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise - died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

His daughter Meadow shared a touching video of her wedding ceremony with her new husband Louis alongside the caption: "We're married!!!!"

Her husband quickly commented: "Yes we are!!!"

One fan wrote: "Love the fact Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle. Your dad would have been proud."

While another said: "It's only right that Vin gets to walk her down the aisle."