Paul Walker's daughter Meadow chose Vin Diesel’s daughter to be her maid of honour

3 December 2021, 10:36

Vin Diesel’s daughter was maid of honour at the wedding of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow
Vin Diesel’s daughter was maid of honour at the wedding of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow. Picture: Instagram/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Vin Diesel’s daughter was maid of honour at the wedding of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last month, Vin Diesel walked the daughter of the late Paul Walker down the aisle on her wedding day.

The Fast & Furious star accompanied Meadow Walker as she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

And it looks like Vin wasn’t the only member of his family to play a special role in the big day, as his daughter Hania Riley Sinclair was also part of the ceremony.

Writing a heartfelt post on the eight year anniversary of his friend’s death, Vin opened up about their children.

He wrote: “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work.

“Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.”

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker starred in Fast & Furious together
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker starred in Fast & Furious together. Picture: Alamy

The star added: “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honour.

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

Paul Walker - who played Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise - died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

His daughter Meadow shared a touching video of her wedding ceremony with her new husband Louis alongside the caption: "We're married!!!!"

Her husband quickly commented: "Yes we are!!!"

One fan wrote: "Love the fact Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle. Your dad would have been proud."

While another said: "It's only right that Vin gets to walk her down the aisle."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Heart Breakfast want you to join us for the UK's biggest Christmas light switch on

Watch Heart Breakfast's Big Christmas Lights Switch On

Girls' holidays are good for your health

Girls' holidays are good for your health and happiness, according to a psychologist

Lifestyle

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Teasing your partner makes your relationship stronger, study finds

Lifestyle

The UK Disneyland is arriving next year

‘UK Disneyland’ theme park set to go ahead next year

Lifestyle

Keegan was beaten up in EastEnders

Does Keegan Butcher-Baker die in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Two intruders got into the I'm A Celeb castle

I'm A Celebrity intruders removed from castle in shock security breach

TV & Movies

Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break

Little Mix announce they're 'going on a break' to pursue solo projects
Residents parked in the area were left shocked by the penalty

Drivers fined £70 after council paint yellow lines under cars

Lifestyle

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa this Christmas with Amazon Alexa trick

Christmas

Some baby names could end up on the naughty list

The baby names most likely to end up on the naughty list

Lifestyle

An aunt plays a vital role in a young girl's life

Aunts are just as important as mums when raising girls, expert claims

Lifestyle

The Queen has reportedly banned Monopoly

The Queen banned the royal family from playing Monopoly as it became ‘too vicious’

Royals

How often do your little ones stumble across their Christmas gifts?

Parents reveal the best places to hide Christmas presents from your kids

Christmas

Mark Cameron has starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Coronation Street fan recognise Curtis’ dad as former Emmerdale star

TV & Movies

You can stay in the Home Alone house

Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house

Lifestyle