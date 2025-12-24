Paul Whitehouse facts: Comic's age, wife, children, TV shows and movies revealed

24 December 2025, 05:00

Paul Whitehouse is a British comedian, best known for The Fast Show.
Paul Whitehouse is a British comedian, best known for The Fast Show. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse is best known for appearing in the iconic sketch series The Fast Show – here's everything you need to know about the comedy icon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Whitehouse has earned himself iconic status within the British comedy circuit, shooting to stardom as one of the lead performers in BBC sketch series The Fast Show.

Voted among the top 50 comedy acts by industry insiders, he's had an impressive career appearing alongside British legends including Harry Enfield and Bob Mortimer.

Not only has he co-created iconic TV programmes, his memorable characters and catchphrases have stood the test of time, too.

Here's everything there is to know about the multi-talented actor, writer and presenter, from his work highlights to his family life and famous friendships.

He's been voted one of the top 50 British comedians.
He's been voted one of the top 50 British comedians. Picture: Alamy

How old is Paul Whitehouse and where is he from?

Age: 67 (born 17th May 1958)

From: Stanleytown, Glamorgan, Wales

Paul Julian Whitehouse is an actor, comedian, presenter and writer, best known for co-writing and starring in BBC sketch series The Fast Show. He's become an iconic face in British comedy and was even once described by famous fan Johnny Depp as "the greatest actor of all time".

He starred as Grandad in the touring show of Only Fools and Horses The Musical.
He starred as Grandad in the touring show of Only Fools and Horses The Musical. Picture: Alamy

Is Paul Whitehouse married and does he have children?

Paul Whitehouse is happily married to his wife, Dr. Mine Conkbayır, and has four daughters.

The couple, who have been together for over 20 years, met when she was just 23 years old and have an age gap of 22 years.

In a recent interview, the married pair revealed they don't actually live together, despite sharing a daughter.

Speaking on ITV‘s Lorraine, Mine said: "Do you know how many guests [on the podcast] come up to me after and say, ‘Do you really live apart? I would love that!’ Or [they say], ‘We do that and it works for us’.

"With the ADHD, my sensory needs to his are completely different, and to my daughter’s," she explained.

Paul is currently married to wife Mine Conkbayir.
Paul is currently married to wife Mine Conkbayir. Picture: ITV

Although they live in different houses, Paul and Mine, who is an expert on early childhood, co-host a podcast together called I’m ADHD! No You’re Not.

The comedian was previously married to ex-wife Fiona Wightman and the couple welcomed two daughters into the world before separating in 2000, with their divorce following a few years later.

Paul went on to have a third daughter with costume designer Natalie Rogers before meeting his current wife.

He once reportedly joked: "I've got three stents, four kids, five Baftas. I think one's led to the other."

What are Paul Whitehouse's career highlights?

Television: While The Fast Show might be his best-known series, his TV credits also include Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (2018-present), Harry Enfield and Chums (1990-1998), The Life of Rock with Brian Pern (2014), Help (2005), Nurse (2015), Harry Potter (2027), among others.

His characters included Rowley Birkin QC, Unlucky Alf, Arthur Atkinson, Ron Manager and Ted.
His characters included Rowley Birkin QC, Unlucky Alf, Arthur Atkinson, Ron Manager and Ted. Picture: Alamy

Movies: You may be wondering why Johnny Depp hails Paul Whitehouse as an 'amazing actor', well it's because the pair have starred in five movies together: Finding Neverland (2004), Corpse Bride (2005), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016), and Mortdecai (2015). Paul has also appeared in films including Kevin & Perry Go Large (2000), The Death of Stalin (2017), King of Thieves (2018) and The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019).

Paul has worked closely with Harry Enfield during his career.
Paul has worked closely with Harry Enfield during his career. Picture: Alamy

Radio: Paul produced and appeared in spoof phone-in radio show Down the Line (2006) on BBC Radio 4.

Theatre: He co-wrote the theatre adaptation of Only Fools and Horses The Musical and also starred as Grandad in the same stage show at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London.

