Peter Andre DEFENDS Michael Jackson following sex abuse claims

Peter Andre has argued that Michael Jackson's music shouldn't be banned. Picture: Getty

The Michael Jackson documentary 'Leaving Neverland' airs on Wednesday and Thursday on Channel 4

Peter Andre has spoken out about the late singer Michael Jackson, saying that his music shouldn't be banned despite the sex abuse claims against him.

His comments come as the two-part documentary centring on the claims - Leaving Neverland - airs on Channel 4.

Writing in his new! magazine column, Peter said: "There's a new Michael Jackson documentary on this week and it has caused a lot of controversy about sexual abuse.

Peter Andre has defended the late singer amid the sex abuse allegations in Leaving Neverland. Picture: Getty

"First and foremost what I will say is we have to rely on the justice system and we mustn't forget that he was acquitted of not just one, but all child molestation charges during his trial in 2005."

Peter added that it would be 'absolutely terrible' if he was found guilty, but went on to claim that his music shouldn't be banned if this were the case.

"You can't just stop listening to an artist's music due to accusations alone.

"And let's not forget some of his songs weren't even written by him.”

Peter also offered sympathy to Michael's family, and added that he was no longer there to defend herself.

Michael Jackson pictured with James Safechuck. Picture: Getty

Leaving Neverland features interviews with two men - James Safechuck and Wade Robson - who claim that they were abused by him as children in his California mansion, which is dubbed 'Neverland'.

In the shocking trailer for Leaving Neverland, Wade told the cameras: “He was one of the kindest people I knew, and he also sexually abused me.”

He continued: “I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long.”

The second and final part of the documentary airs at 9PM on Thursday 6 March on Channel 4.

