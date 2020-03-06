Peter Andre gushes about wife Emily in rare loved-up Instagram pic

6 March 2020, 07:35

Peter Andre has shared a loved-up picture with Emily MacDonagh
Peter Andre has shared a loved-up picture with Emily MacDonagh. Picture: Instagram/PA

The couple have been reunited after Peter took kids Junior and Princess on a trip to Australia to visit his family.

Peter Andre, 47, has shared an adorable photo of him and his wife Emily, 29, after the couple were reunited following his trip to Australia.

He captioned the cute snap "Love you", and fans were quick to offer their well-wishes to the pair.

Love you 😍 Emily not me 😂

One wrote: "You two are so adorable, it’s soo good to see a couple so truly happy and in love."

Another added: "What a lovely photo of the two of you, you make such a beautiful couple!!"

And a third wrote: "awwww lovely picture beautiful couple".

Peter Andre hasn't ruled out moving to Australia with his wife and family
Peter Andre hasn't ruled out moving to Australia with his wife and family. Picture: PA

Emily - who works as a Doctor - couldn't join Pete in Australia as she had to work, but Pete made sure to treat his followers to a number of pictures of his family and home that he grew up in.

Earlier this week, Pete claimed that he wouldn't rule out moving over to Australia with Emily and his family in the future.

He said: "The simple answer is work, then I had children. I probably would have stayed there otherwise.

"My heart lies with both and UK and Australia, but maybe one day I'll move back Down Under."

"Doctors are in demand in Oz, so there will always be work for Emily."

