Peter Andre reveals why he and Emily won't share pictures of their kids

2 June 2020, 13:04

Peter and his wife Emily have chosen not to share photos of their children Amelia and Theo.

Peter Andre has opened up about his decision not to share photos of their children Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

Revealing that it was originally his wife Emily's decision not to post pictures where their faces can be seen, he told Heart.co.uk: "Emily says once you start that, and once you say yes, you can never go back. So she’s just trying to keep them away as much as possible, so people don’t recognise them at school, and I really respect that.


View this post on Instagram

Smile like bista :)

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

He added: "These two aren’t in the public eye. I still share stuff about them on Instagram, but you see the back of their heads, you still get to know their personalities."

And speaking about the future, Peter added: "Amelia at 12 or 13 might go 'dad, I really want to have a YouTube channel'. So times might change, but I totally get where she’s coming from and I respect that."

View this post on Instagram

Arts and crafts day 1

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

Peter is also dad to Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-Katie Price, who he regularly posts about on Instagram.

Speaking about the older children, he said: "With Junior and Princess, they were born into it.

"Yeah sure it wasn’t their choice when I think about it, but they were born into it. And now as teenagers, they love it."

Peter has been using Explore Learning - a tuition provider - to help the kids' home education during lockdown.

