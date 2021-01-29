Peter Andre says Harvey Price is the 'the best' following documentary

Peter Andre has praised Harvey following the Harvey and Me documentary. Picture: Instagram/PA/BBC

By Polly Foreman

Harvey and his mum Katie Price appeared in BBC documentary Harvey and Me earlier this week.

Peter Andre has praised his ex Katie Price's son Harvey following his appearance in documentary Harvey and Me this week.

Commenting an an Instagram post from The Sun about Harvey accepting a role as a train announcer for National Rail, which he was offered after the BBC doc, Pete, 47, wrote: "He's the best" alongside two heart emojis.

Pete was married to Katie between 2005 and 2009, during which time he was Harvey's stepdad.

Katie Price and Peter Andre got married in 2005. Picture: PA

Harvey, 18, was born with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.

After the documentary aired earlier this week, National Rail offered him the chance to be a train announcer after he demonstrated his prowess at doing so during a trip to a London station with mum Katie and their friends.

Media Relations Manager Tracey O’Brien told Metro.co.uk: "We, Network Rail, would be happy to arrange for Harvey to make an announcement at one of the Network Rail managed stations when it is safe to do so."

Harvey and Me aired on BBC One this week. Picture: BBC

Harvey has now seemingly accepted the offer, with Katie writing on Instagram: "Incredible news!

"Harvey is going to be a train announcer for @NetworkRail".

After the documentary aired, Katie thanked the filmmakers and viewing public for their support, tweeting: "I wanted to say thank you so much to @bbcone @Minnow_Films and the general public for all your support in the lead up to #HarveyandMe and the incredible feedback tonight.

"This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself, and I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation.

"Thank you all so much x."

