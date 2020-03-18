Peter Andre admits to stockpiling food as doctor wife Emily could be exposed to Coronavirus

Peter Andre said it would be 'irresponsible' not to have food reserves if their four children got sick.

Peter Andre has admitted to stockpiling food for his family amid Coronavirus concern, as his wife Emily - who is a doctor - is susceptible to Coronavirus.

The singer, 47, has said it would be 'irresponsible' not to have food reserves if his four children became unwell.

He wrote in his New! column: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise we're just carrying on as normal.

"We have started stocking up on dry and canned food, though. If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared."

Peter Andre yesterday praised the NHS for their work during the pandemic, saying: "Approx 1.5 million people are employed by the NHS. They are working tirelessly and need our support now more than ever. #supportthenhs

"Let’s not forget the carers all up and down the country too #supportourcarers".

Peter and Emily got married in July 2015, and are parents to Amelia, six, and Theo, three. Peter also shares Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex Katie Price.

He recently revealed that he wasn't ruling out moving to Australia - where he grew up - with his family in the future, writing in his New! column that doctors are in demand in down under.

Peter subsequently opened up about his reasoning for not making the move, saying: "The simple answer is work, then I had children. I probably would have stayed there otherwise.

"My heart lies with both and UK and Australia, but maybe one day I'll move back Down Under."

