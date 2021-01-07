Peter Andre tests positive for coronavirus after feeling 'extremely tired and unwell'

Peter Andre has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

By Polly Foreman

Peter Andre's management has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Peter Andre has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating at home, his management have confirmed.

The 47-year-old reportedly decideed to get a test after feeling 'extremely tired and unwell' and 'struggling to breathe'.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Fans think Jack Branning will expose Gray Atkins after spotting subtle clue

A source told The Sun: "Peter started feeling unwell a few days ago, but he didn’t suspect that he had Covid, despite feeling extremely tired and unwell.

"But he decided to go for a test to make sure as he started feeling very weak, which is unusual for him and he struggles to breathe sometimes."

The source added that Pete has no idea how he caught the virus as "he’s barely been out and has spent most of his time at home with his family".

The source added: "Because Emily is working and the UK is in lockdown, Pete has no option but to look after his four children as normal and isolate away from Emily at home".

“There’s no-one else to look after the children and he doesn’t want to put anyone else at risk of catching it.

Read more: The baby names predicted to be big in 2021 - including Connell, Maeve and Diana

"The whole family are in quarantine now."

Pete's management have confirmed the reports, saying: “Yes he has got Covid and he’s recovering at home.

"He is coping well."

Pete's wife Emily tested positive for the illness in July last year. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Pete's wife Emily, who is a doctor, tested positive for the virus in July, and had to isolate away from the family during that time.

She said: "I was only able to wave at them from the top of the stairs. Myself and Pete also slept in separate bedrooms just to be on the safe side.

"It was horrible but the family adapted to it really well and I got a big hug at the end. I had a sore throat and lost my sense of smell and taste for a week."

NOW READ:

All the locations of new Covid vaccination hubs to open next week revealed