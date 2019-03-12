Peter Andre left furious on Good Morning Britain as he REFUSES to respond to Katie Price’s claims he is ‘selfish’ and a ‘hypocrite’

Peter Andre was left uncomfortable by the questions about Kate Price. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre was left uncomfortable when Piers Morgan asked him to respond to Katie Price’s latest claims.

Peter Andre appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning, where he refused to respond to Katie Price’s claims he was not letting their children Princess and Junior appear on her reality TV show.

During a discussion with the morning show, Katie had previously labelled her ex husband “selfish” and a “hypocrite” for not allowing their two children on her show.

Peter appeared on GMB this morning, where Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid showed him the clip of Katie making the comments.

Peter, obviously uncomfortable by the question, was left furious and refused to respond.

Peter Andre refused to answer the questions about his ex wife. Picture: ITV

He told the presenter: “Piers you should know me by now, that I don’t talk about these things publicly.

“I never have, why would I do that?”

Defending their question, Susanna told Peter: “It’s only fair that we put that to you for your response.”

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid showed Peter Andre the footage of Katie Price's interview. Picture: ITV

In response, Peter said: “It’s a legal issue, so it should never be talked about.”

Many fans admired the way Peter handled the grilling, with one writing: “Handled brilliantly.”