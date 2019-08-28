Peter Andre STOPS gig and calls paramedics after pregnant lady falls ill in scorching heat

28 August 2019, 14:50

Peter Andre halted his set over the weekend
Peter Andre halted his set over the weekend. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Peter Andre was forced to stop his gig after a pregnant woman fell ill in the blazing Bank Holiday heat.

Peter Andre has been praised by fans after he stopped his concert midway through when a pregnant woman unexpectedly fell ill.

The 46-year-old was performing at Sunshine Festival in Worcestershire over the Bank Holiday weekend, as temperatures soared to a scorching 28C.

According to Worcester Observer, dad-of-four Pete spotted the woman beginning to panic in the heat on Sunday afternoon and immediately put a stop to his set.

The star - who shares kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex Katie Price, and Amelia, five, and Theo, two, with wife Emily - then alerted the backstage crew and called for paramedics to rush to the scene.

A rep for Peter has since told Entertainment Daily that the star was met by a huge applause when he called for help.

They explained: "Pete was on stage performing his last track before Mysterious Girl when he spotted a lady in distress.

"He could see she was pregnant and was overheating and starting to panic.

"Pete stopped his set for 10 minutes so the crew and medics could get her out and treat her.

"When news of what had happened got round the crowd, they all began cheering and clapping him."

It was later reported that the woman is diabetic, so it was a good job Pete spotted her.

The rep added: "Pete later went to find the lady, who was feeling much better after being rehydrated."

Fans later praised the Mysterious Girl singer for his quick thinking, as one wrote on twitter: "Peter Andre stops his shows mid track as someone collapses in the heat at the Sunshine Festival - doesn’t start again until she has medical help.... #suchanicechap @edjames_pregnant diabetic lady collapses."

Another added: "@MrPeterAndre how lovely were you at #sunshine when the woman collapsed #lovepeter"

While a third said: "I was a few rows back. Total respect for Peter Andre he really was worried about the lady."

A spokesperson for Sunshine Festival also told Worcester Observer: "Thank goodness Pete is such a caring professional, as not many other acts would have stopped their show to help."

