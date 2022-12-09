Peter Kay announces extra live tour dates 'for 2023 and beyond'

The Bolton comic revealed that a stash of new tickets for Peter Kay Live will be released this weekend.

Peter Kay has added a string of extra dates to his sell-out tour in a bid to keep up with phenomenal demand.

In a jolly Christmas message to fans on Twitter, the Bolton comedian announced that a stack of new tickets will be available to buy for upcoming shows "in 2023 and beyond".

The Phoenix Nights star, who kicked off his Peter Kay Live tour in Manchester earlier this month, dressed up as Santa to reveal the special announcement in front of a packed stadium crowd.

The Car Share comic said: "Thanks to everyone who bought tickets - and we've finally got some more," followed by a huge cheer from the audience.

Peter Kay announces extra dates have been added to his live stand-up tour for 2023 and beyond!



Tickets go on sale this Sunday at 10am from https://t.co/yALT0w3iaq pic.twitter.com/wca386bFMF — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 8, 2022

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield are among the cities hosting the funnyman for his additional performances.

His monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London will also be getting a record-breaking 28th show added to the roster.

Tickets will go on sale this Sunday at 10am across a number of popular ticketing websites, from Ticketmaster to Gigs & Tours.

Speaking of his comeback tour's incredible success so far, Peter Kay gushed: "First of all I want to say thanks to everyone who bought tickets to my tour - and we've finally managed to book some more extra dates."

Acknowledging his return to live comedy for the first time in 12 years, he added: "It's been absolutely joyous - and people deserve a bit of joy.

"It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there's ever a time people need a laugh it's now."

Not only is the national treasure set on lifting the spirits of the country, he set his ticket prices with a low entry point to help families currently facing financial struggles.

"With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010," he explained.

Peter's mammoth tour, which at the moment is scheduled up until 2025, is his first since his record-breaking previous tour over a decade ago.

During that landmark 2010 run, he played to over 1.2 million people meaning it still officially holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

