Peter Kay's staggering fortune revealed after his tour sold out in minutes

What is Peter Kay's net worth and how much does he earn? Here's what we know...

After a decade away from the spotlight, Peter Kay is back with a brand new tour.

The comedian hasn’t fronted a stand up show since he cancelled his 2017 tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

But he will now be touring the country, as well holding a residency in London for a whole year.

Unsurprisingly, the tickets to his shows sold out in a matter of days, with some fans wondering how much money he has managed to make.

Peter Kay has announced a residency. Picture: Alamy

Here’s what we know about Peter Kay’s net worth…

What is Peter Kay’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Kay's net worth is believed to be around $70 million (£50 million) thanks to his incredible acting and stand up career.

It was recently reported the 49-year-old has a whopping £22.6million sitting in his company accounts.

According to The Sun, the accounts for his main company, Hussein Traders Ltd, showed that he has £22.6million in investments.

Peter Kay is back for the first time in 10 years. Picture: Alamy

The accounts also show he has made profits of £10.5million in the year leading up to March 31, 2022, which is an increase of more than £410,000 from the year before.

A source told the publication: “The accounts just prove what a huge success Peter is.

“His royalties and merchandise still tick along every year, despite his recent inactivity.

“He’s also very savvy with his cash, as he’s made lots of wise investments.”

These huge earnings come ahead of Peter's much-anticipated return to the stage for his comeback tour, which sold out in a matter of minutes.

The star has been out of the spotlight in recent years after cancelling his last tour in December 2017, citing 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

He did briefly return to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a young woman with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Read more