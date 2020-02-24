Phillip Schofield fights back tears as actor Brain Cox says he's 'proud' of This Morning host for coming out as gay

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield was almost moved to tears on Monday's This Morning as actor Brian Cox congratulated him on coming out as gay.

Brian Cox, 73, joined This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby, 39, and Phillip Schofield, 57, on Monday's show to talk about TV series Succession.

Following their interview on the ITV show, Brian Cox took a moment to congratulate host Phillip Schofield on coming out as gay.

Brian turned to Phillip, telling him: “And by the way, well done."

Phillip Schofield looked emotional as Brian Cox said he was proud of him. Picture: ITV

Phillip looked tearful as he replied: "Oh, thank you Brian.”

The actor went on: "Really, really well done, I was really proud of what you did.

“I thought that was a remarkable thing. And, really, that’s something.”

Phillip continued to look emotional as he said: "Thank you, you'll make me cry!"

Brain Cox told Phillip Schofield that him coming out live on TV was "something". Picture: ITV

Phillip revealed to the world he was gay around three weeks ago when he spoke candidly about his sexuality on This Morning in a special interview with Holly.

During the chat, he said: "It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to, you, have all been so loving and caring.

"My entire family have grabbed me and said it’s okay we love you, we’re proud of you. And every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.

"It’s tough but it’s not something that’s happened quickly, I’ve had to deal with this for some time."

Phillip Schofield was tearing up when they cut to an advert break. Picture: ITV

Following the announcement, Phillip took a trip to Paris with his wife, Stephanie, and his two daughters, Molly and Ruby, to Paris for some quality time together.

Phillip said his wife and his children have been very supportive of him, with the TV presenter saying of his wife: "I can’t write in any statement what I feel for that woman; she’s incredible, there’s no one in my life who would have supported me the way she has."

Phillip's full statement at the time read:

"You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you wont know what’s been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments. My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

"Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to be celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family. Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

"Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I Couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful supportive teams.

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

