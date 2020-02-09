Phillip Schofield holds back tears on Dancing On Ice as crowd applauds TV star for coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield teared up as he was applauded during Sunday's Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield was left emotional when Ashley Banjo congratulated the Dancing On Ice host for coming out earlier this week.

Dancing On Ice returned on Sunday night, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning to our screens to host the skating show.

It was the first time Phillip, 57, had been on screens since Friday when he revealed he was gay on This Morning.

During the emotional scenes, Holly Willoughby's co-star thanked his wife, daughters, and friends for their support as he revealed his truth to the world.

Ashley Banjo said Phillip Schofield was a 'legend' after coming out. Picture: ITV

Of course, everyone on Dancing On Ice was also very proud of Phillip for his brave decision, and one person to express this was judge Ashley Banjo.

During the beginning of the show, Ashley said: "Phil, it's been a big week.

"You have always been a legend, but never more so after this week."

Phillip looked emotional as Holly squeezed his arm and the audience started to applaud him.

Phillip then started laughing as he joked: "It's not about me!"

Ashley Banjo congratulated Phillip Schofield for coming out as gay this week. Picture: ITV

It was only two days prior that Phillip came out to the world with an interview on This Morning with Holly.

During the interview, he said: "It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to, you, have all been so loving and caring.

"My entire family have grabbed me and said it’s okay we love you, we’re proud of you. And every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.

"It’s tough but it’s not something that’s happened quickly, I’ve had to deal with this for some time."

Holly Willoughby placed a loving hand on Phillip Schofield's arm as he welled up. Picture: ITV

Phillip said he "didn't know what the world will be like now", before adding that while he felt guilty, he was also "proud" of himself.

Following the conversation, Phillip and Holly shared a sweet hug before Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes came onto the screen, also giving the TV host a big hug.

