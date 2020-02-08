Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly breaks silence to support dad after TV star comes out as gay

Molly has broken her silence to speak out in support of her dad. Picture: Instagram

The 27-year-old daughter of the telly star has showered her father with love and pride following his heartfelt announcement on Friday.

Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly has broken her silence after the TV star came out as gay on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old spoke out in support of her father on social media with a sweet snap of the Schofield family together on holiday.

Reassuring her dad she felt nothing but pride after his heartfelt announcement live on This Morning, Molly tagged the telly legend in her Instagram Story and wrote next to a red heart emoji: "Love you always, so proud of you".

The sunny snap also included her younger sister Ruby, 24, as well as the girls' mother and Phillip's wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe.

Read more: Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes after fans slam him for ‘spoiling’ coming out moment with ‘sleazy’ Holly Willoughby gag

The telly star's daughter has thrown her support behind Phillip. Picture: Instagram

Speaking of the moment Phillip told his daughters, he said: "It wasn't easy. But they are so amazing in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug...

"They hugged Steph and said, 'It's OK, this is fine.' We will always be a family. We'll always be that."

The 57-year-old presenter bravely revealed his sexuality to the world during a segment of his own show on 7th February.

He opened up to his best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby about his feelings, the mental struggle he has been suffering, and shed light on how his family plan to move forwards with the news.

Read more: Loose Women throw support behind Phillip Schofield after he comes out as gay

Phillip Schofield bravely came out as gay live on This Morning. Picture: ITV

When asked how his wife Steph was coping, he said: "Yeah, it's tough, but this is not something that's happened quickly, I've had to deal with this in my head for quite some time.

"We've been honest and open. .. Steph… I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She's amazing, she's incredible.

"There is no one in my life who would have supported me the way… as a wife, as the way she's supported me. She's astonishing, literally astonishing."

Read more: Phillip Schofield, 57, bravely comes out as gay

Phil shares two daughters, Molly and Ruby, with his wife Steph. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about how his mum Pat, 83, reacted, he said: "It was the same with my mum, my mum is watching this today...

"She’s been on the phone this morning – hope you’re OK. I went down to see her, she’s down in Cornwall, and I went down to see her... And I told her and she said "oh, OK, well, I don't care" - and that's the same with everyone."

Read more: Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky Holly Willoughby gag after Philip Schofield comes out as gay in emotional This Morning interview

In his original statement, Phillip wrote: "Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph but I know they will scoop us both us."