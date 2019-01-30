Phillip Schofield slams Gemma Collins claims that she passed out during Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield said he doesn't believe Gemma passed out on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV/Instagram

The This Morning host addressed the TOWIE stars claims that a black out led to her fall during Sunday night's live show.

Gemma Collins has addressed her Dancing On Ice fall saying it was caused by a 'black out' on the ice.

But now Dancing On Ice host and This Morning star Phillip Schofield have spoken out saying he doesn't believe her.

Ahead of speaking to 'The GC's partner Matt Evers the 56-year-old presenter said: "If she passed out, which I don't think she did because she put her arms out and her eyes were open."

"That has serious implications if she passed out on ice."

The 37-year-old TOWIE star took a tumble during Sunday night's live show while she was performing her routine with partner Matt Evers, 42.

But in response to Phillip Matt Evers dismissed Gemma's claims and said her loss of memory over the moment was probably due to something he calls the "achievement zone".

Explaining what happened to This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he said that Gemma thankfully didn't pass out during the routine.

He said: "I think at the end of the day in high level sport its called called the achievement zone and when you're in the middle of a performance you can have no idea what's going on and muscle memory takes over.

"That's why we train the celebs hard so that they don't really have to think about the performance so I think what she experienced wasn't a moment of black out per say it was a moment of she probably just can't remember what happened.

"Because it happened so fast and she was in such an incredible performance mode."