Phillip Schofield gives insight into lockdown family time with Stephanie following rumours he moved out

3 June 2020, 11:16 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 11:20

Phillip Schofield has opened up about spending time with his family
Phillip Schofield has opened up about spending time with his family. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield is living at home with wife Steph and their daughters Molly and Ruby.

Just like many of us during lockdown, Phillip Schofield has been spending lots of time with his family.

And the This Morning star gave fans an insight into what he has been up to in their Oxfordshire home, as he treated his wife Stephanie and their kids to a delicious meal on Tuesday.

Showing off his skills in the kitchen, 58-year-old Phillip shared his ingredients, before telling followers he wasn’t the tidiest of cooks.

“Salt & pepper prawns tonight and I’ve made a proper mess,” he said, before posting a snap of the finished dish.

Phillip Schofield showed off his ingredients
Phillip Schofield showed off his ingredients. Picture: Instagram
Phillip Schofield revealed his finished dish
Phillip Schofield revealed his finished dish. Picture: Instagram

Phil is currently spending lockdown with wife Steph and their daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, as well as Ruby's boyfriend Will Proctor.

Read More: Alison Hammond divides opinion after microwaving eggs to make omelette on This Morning

After he bravely came out as gay in February, reports emerged that the star had moved out of the family home to a flat in London.

But when one follower questioned him on Twitter, he responded: "Where did you get that I'd moved out..."

Meanwhile, Phil recently cosied up to the whole family in matching "isolation" pyjamas.

Taking to his Instagram page, Phil beamed as they all beamed wearing matching grey T-Shirts that read: "Isolation Generation".

And it looks like the Schofields are doing a great job at entertaining themselves during these strange times, as they hosted a Murder Mystery night over the weekend along with Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly told This Morning viewers about their fun-filled games night and shared a picture of their epic outfits.

She said: "I'd never done one before, and Molly [Phillip's daughter] brilliantly organised it all, so you got sent the scripts and you all had your characters. I was Lizzie Lightfoot, keen horse rider, hence the outfit."

She added: "And my husband wasn't my husband in the game, he was Reverend Shorthose!"

Now Read: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left stunned as This Morning caller reveals she's breaking lockdown rules for her birthday

