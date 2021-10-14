Phillip Schofield reveals he knew about Stacey Solomon's baby name ahead of reveal

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield told This Morning viewers that his daughter informed him Stacey Solomon was considering a flower name for the newborn baby girl ahead of the announcement to fans.

Phillip Schofield, 59, has revealed that he knew about Stacey Solomon's baby girl's name ahead of the big reveal to the world.

Stacey, 32, gave birth to her and Joe Swash's second child together last week and more recently revealed that they have called her Rose Opal Solomon-Swash.

And while fans had to wait a week to find out the moniker, Phil has revealed he knew before everyone else that Stacey had given birth and that they were opting for a floral name.

Speaking on Thursday's This Morning, Phillip told his co-star Holly Willoughby, 40, that his daughter, Molly, had told him the information.

Stacey Solomon announced that she and Joe Swash had named their daughter Rose Opal on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This is because Molly, 28, is the talent agent of Stacey.

Speaking on the show, Phil said: "My Molly looks after Stacey, and we knew she had the baby, so we were keeping all that quiet."

He added: "She [Molly] said, 'I think she might be going for a flower name.'"

The TV presenter said he and his family started guessing what it would be, as he joked to Holly that his asked if it would be "Clematis or Hydrangea".

Phillip Schofield told Holly Willoughby that he knew that Joe and Stacey would choose a floral name. Picture: ITV

Molly, who is Phillip and his wife Stephanie's eldest child, is a talent manager at the same company that represents stars like Emma Willis, Ant and Dec and Rochelle Humes – as well as her father, Phillip Schofield.

Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly is the talent agent for Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram/Molly Schofield

Stacey gave birth to Rose on October 4, which also happened to be her 32nd birthday.

Rose Opal is the second child she and fiancé Joe Swash have together, having welcomed Rex back in May 2019.

Stacey is also the mum to Leighton, 9, and Zachary, 13, who she has from previous relationships.

Joe also has another son, 14-year-old Harry, from a previous relationship.