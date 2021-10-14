Phillip Schofield reveals he knew about Stacey Solomon's baby name ahead of reveal
14 October 2021, 15:54
Phillip Schofield told This Morning viewers that his daughter informed him Stacey Solomon was considering a flower name for the newborn baby girl ahead of the announcement to fans.
Phillip Schofield, 59, has revealed that he knew about Stacey Solomon's baby girl's name ahead of the big reveal to the world.
Stacey, 32, gave birth to her and Joe Swash's second child together last week and more recently revealed that they have called her Rose Opal Solomon-Swash.
And while fans had to wait a week to find out the moniker, Phil has revealed he knew before everyone else that Stacey had given birth and that they were opting for a floral name.
Speaking on Thursday's This Morning, Phillip told his co-star Holly Willoughby, 40, that his daughter, Molly, had told him the information.
- Stacey Solomon’s son dotes on baby sister Rose in adorable new video
- Stacey Solomon baby name meaning: What Rose Opal really means
- Stacey Solomon wanted to call her daughter Autumn before realising initials spelt rude word
This is because Molly, 28, is the talent agent of Stacey.
Speaking on the show, Phil said: "My Molly looks after Stacey, and we knew she had the baby, so we were keeping all that quiet."
He added: "She [Molly] said, 'I think she might be going for a flower name.'"
The TV presenter said he and his family started guessing what it would be, as he joked to Holly that his asked if it would be "Clematis or Hydrangea".
Molly, who is Phillip and his wife Stephanie's eldest child, is a talent manager at the same company that represents stars like Emma Willis, Ant and Dec and Rochelle Humes – as well as her father, Phillip Schofield.
Stacey gave birth to Rose on October 4, which also happened to be her 32nd birthday.
Rose Opal is the second child she and fiancé Joe Swash have together, having welcomed Rex back in May 2019.
Stacey is also the mum to Leighton, 9, and Zachary, 13, who she has from previous relationships.
Joe also has another son, 14-year-old Harry, from a previous relationship.
- Phillip Schofield reveals he saved his father's life using CPR
- Phillip Schofield in heated debate with Minister after woman is arrested for taking mum from care home
- Phillip Schofield offers to pay This Morning caller's £700 electricity bill