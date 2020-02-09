Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe 'won’t divorce him until he’s found love again'

Phillip’s wife Steph is ‘not planning a divorce’ after he comes out as gay. Picture: Instagram / ITV

The TV star's spouse of 27 years is sticking by his side and has 'no plans to divorce him' until he falls for someone new.

Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe has no plans to file for divorce until the TV star is "happy and settled" in a new relationship, reports claim.

Steph, who has been married to the telly host for almost 27 years, allegedly wants to agree on an amicable deal when the time is right – but isn't planning on rushing the proceedings.

According to Phil, 57, the mother of his two children has been his rock during his secret sexuality struggle, providing strength and support as he came to terms with the fact he was gay.

Phillip and Steph have been married since 1993. Picture: Instagram

And their incredible bond looks set to continue as a source told the Sunday Mirror: “Steph isn’t bitter over Phil’s coming out.

“She isn’t the type to be spiteful by dragging him into court.

“She’s saying she’ll stick with him until he’s settled and happy in a new relationship, and then they’ll talk about an amicable split deal.”

The TV star praises his wife and says she's been "astonishing". Picture: Instagram

The couple share two grown-up children, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, and plan to remain a family unit as they navigate their new life following Phillip's shock revelation earlier this week.

"We will always be a family. That is the one definite, constant, absolute positive thing. And where the wind blows us I don’t know," he told The Sun on Sunday.

"Our daughters have always been a credit to us. And I am so proud of them. When you test them to this degree you wonder. But they have been amazing."

Phillip has praised his loving family for their support and strength. Picture: Getty

The beloved broadcaster, who is said to be worth around £8million, bravely came out in a touching statement on social media and later broke down live on This Morning as he confirmed the news.

When quizzed by best friend Holly Willoughby about whether he'd met someone new, Phillip explained he was currently single and planned to take things very slowly in regards to relationships.

He told his co-host: "I’m doing each day at a time now and this has always been a slow process. There is no fast process after this. This is the big day and this is the day I knew everything was pointing towards."

In his original statement on Instagram, Phillip, who married Steph in 1993 after meeting her behind-the-scenes at the BBC, said: "I have had to deal with this in my head for quite some time and as for Steph, as I said I can’t write in any statement how I feel about that woman.

"She is incredible, there is no one in my life that would have supported me in the way she has. She is astonishing."