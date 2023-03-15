Inside Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye's 20 year marriage

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely have been together for almost 30 years. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

How long has Pierce Brosnan been married and how many children does he have with wife Keely? Here's what we know about the couple...

Pierce Brosnan has been his wife Keely for almost 30 years, with the actor regularly sharing sweet images of the pair online.

The Mamma Mia star recently posted a photo of himself and Keely after he wrapped up filming for his latest movie.

“And that’s a wrap! Mullaghderg Beach along the wild Atlantic way,” he captioned the shot, adding: “The luck of the Irish was with us as the sun shone upon us during the filming of ‘The Four Letters of Love.’”

But who is Pierce Brosnan’s wife and how long have they been together? Here’s what we know…

Pierce Brosnan and his wife with their son Paris. Picture: Instagram

Who is Pierce Brosnan’s wife?

Pierce Brosnan is married to Keely Shaye who began her career as a model and actress, working in TV and film.

Keely actually first appeared on screen in the 1986 music video for "Stuck with You" by Huey Lewis and the News and had some small TV roles.

She went on to become an on-air correspondent and supported environmentalism and animal rights, before going on to direct films and documentaries.

She also made her directing debut in 2016 with the film Poisoning Paradise.

Keely Brosnan met her husband in 1994. Picture: Instagram

How did Pierce Brosnan meet his wife?

Pierce first met Keely at a party in Mexico in 1994, where she was on assignment to interview Ted Danson.

Keely told PEOPLE in 2001 that she found Pierce "captivating," saying he was "tall, dark and handsome — everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to.”

She added: “He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'"

Keely went on to say: "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man.

“He really likes and appreciates women. ... He's intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul. And, like a fine wine, he's aging beautifully."

Pierce has since told PEOPLE: "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

The couple married in 2001 in a $1.5 million wedding in his native Ireland.

How many children does Pierce Brosnan have?

Keely and Pierce have two sons of their own, Dylan and Paris, who are also in the spotlight.

They are both models and actors, as well as being environmental activists like their mum.

Pierce also has three other children from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris, who tragically died of ovarian cancer in 1991 at the age of 43.

He and Cassandra are parents to Sean Brosnan, while Pierce also formally adopted Cassandra's two children, Charlotte and Chris, after their father died in 1986.