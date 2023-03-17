Pink's daughter, 11, isn't allowed a phone until she can prove social media is good for her

17 March 2023, 12:05

Pink admitted her daughter Willow is the only one in her class without a phone.
Pink admitted her daughter Willow is the only one in her class without a phone. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The pop star explained she wants to preserve her children's "innocence" while "preparing" them for the world.

Pink has admitted she won't let her 11-year-old daughter have a phone until she can "prove" that social media is good for her.

The pop star, 43, opened up about her parenting choices during an interview promoting her new album Trustfall and revealed that Willow is the only child in her class without a mobile device.

The mother-of-two, who also has a 6-year-old son named Jameson, explained she walks a "fine line" between preserving her children's "innocence" and "preparing" them for life's challenges.

Speaking about her decision to ban phones in her household, Pink told KTU 103.5 FM's Carolina With Greg T In The Morning Show: "It’s hard."

The pop star admitted she is worried the world will "eat them up".
The pop star admitted she is worried the world will "eat them up". Picture: Instagram/@pink

She continued: "A lot of my friends have their kids on TikTok, and I don’t. I told Willow, 'that doesn't move my needle, they're not my kids, you're my kid'.

The global superstar revealed that due to her own status, her eldest child would get a lot more traction online than most young users as she had "a lot of eyes on her".

But despite wanting to remain protective, she offered up a bargaining tool.

Pink shares two children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart.
Pink shares two children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart. Picture: Getty

In a bid to reason with the curious tween, the global superstar said she could use the popular apps if she could find evidence that confirms they make a positive impact.

Pink said: "I told [Willow], point blank, 'If you can produce literature from a reputable source that tells me that social media is good for you, then you can be on it. Otherwise, good luck'."

Despite setting the 11-year-old an almost impossible challenge, the protective mum confessed that if anyone could prove her wrong it would be her fiery little girl.

She added: "She could be a lawyer, she could literally pass the bar. She’s always right... She might actually find that literature, but good luck!"

"It’s hard," Pink admitted. "A lot of my friends have their kids on TikTok, and I don’t.
"It’s hard," Pink admitted. "A lot of my friends have their kids on TikTok, and I don’t. Picture: Instagram/@pink

Pink's daughter has already been given a lesson in responsibility after the singer declared she had a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage.

The US songwriter, who will be joined by both her children when she hits the road this summer, said that Willow works for a wage while travelling the world with her.

Although she is conscious that she doesn't want it to "take over" their lives, she added: "I'm so lucky to be able to bring my kids with me, and all of my guitar players' kids are going to be there... it's amazing."

Pink shares her two children with husband Carey Hart, who she reconciled with in 2010 after a rocky few years apart.

