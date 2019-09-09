Pink's husband Carey Hart shares touching post on her 40th birthday

The pair have been together for nearly 20 years and have two children together. Picture: Instagram

The singer celebrated her birthday on September 8th and husband Corey shared an emotional message on Instagram to mark the occasion.

'A Million Dreams' singer Pink turned 40 years old yesterday and her husband Carey has shared a loving post on his social media for her.

The heartfelt message was posted on the father of Pink's two children's Instagram account yesterday and has attracted thousands of comments and a whopping 224,000 likes.

READ MORE: Pink slams 'parenting police' for criticising picture of daughter Willow

Carey, 44, shared a number of lovely pictures in the post. Picture: Instagram

Carey, 44, is a former professional motocross competitor and racer, famous for his amazing backflips, and he and Pink - real name Alecia Moore - have been married since 2006, but did briefly separate in 2008.

The post reads: "Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you.

"The person you have grown into is inspiring. You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you. "

Carey continued: "I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you.

"I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you.

"I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s 😂😂. Enjoy your day."

After a year of separation between 2008-2009, the pair announced they were "dating" again, and Pink explained they were in marriage counselling and were never actually divorced.

In 2011 Pink and Carey welcomed daughter Willow into the world, followed by son Jameson in 2016.

Pink pictured with children Jameson and Willow. Picture: Instagram

Hart has appeared in a number of his wife's music videos, from Just Give Me A Reason to True Love.

He and daughter Willow both appeared in the video for Just Like Fire in 2016.