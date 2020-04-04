Pink tests positive for coronavirus and begs fans to 'stay home' as she donates $1million to cause

4 April 2020, 11:45

Pink has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pink has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The US pop star revealed her three-year-old son Jameson has also been showing symptoms of the killer bug.

Pink has revealed she's tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering with her family at home.

The American superstar, 40, begged fans to self-isolate indoors after confessing she and her three-year-old son Jameson were suffering with symptoms of the killer bug.

The mother-of-two, who also shares daughter Willow, 8, with her husband Carey Hart, took to Instagram to explain her situation, writing: "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.

"My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

Since her diagnosis, the kind-hearted pop singer has donated $1million to help fund the fight against coronavirus.

The punk star also used her platform to condemn the US government, slamming officials for not making COVID-19 testing kits available to the masses.

Pink is isolating at home with her husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson.
Pink is isolating at home with her husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson. Picture: Getty

Pink continued: "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

At the end of her post, Pink praised doctors, nurses and medical staff for risking their lives to help battle the devastating pandemic.

She signed off by begging her 7.7million Instagram followers to remain at home during these "crucial" two weeks.

She added: "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Coronavirus has claimed over 7,000 lives in the US so far, and has over 275,000 confirmed cases.

