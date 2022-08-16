Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

16 August 2022, 17:14 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 18:01

Pop Idol's Darius has died aged 41-years-old
Pop Idol's Darius has died aged 41-years-old. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his US apartment, his family have confirmed.

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41.

The Colourblind hitmaker was found dead in his US apartment, his family confirmed in a statement.

The full statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office."

Darius' family say his cause of death is currently unknown
Darius' family say his cause of death is currently unknown. Picture: Alamy

It continued: "The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Darius made it to the final of Pop Idol alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002
Darius made it to the final of Pop Idol alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002. Picture: Getty

Darius first rose to fame on singing competition Pop Idol in 2002 where he came third to runner-up Gareth Gates and winner Will Young.

He went on to release his hit UK number one track, Colourblind, followed by an album, Dive In.

Darius also had a career in theatre, appearing in two West End runs of Chicago, where he played Billy Flynn.

In 2007, he took on the role of Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls and a year later played Rhett Butler in Sir Trevor Nunn's musical adaptation of Gone with the Wind.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Darius died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in bed

Darius Campbell Danesh cause of death: How did the Colourblind singer die?

Jeremy Paxman has quit at host of University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman quits University Challenge after 28 years

You could get up to £156 a week in benefits if you snore

Snorers can get up to £156 a week in benefits

Lifestyle

You will be charged to go to Europe next year

More than 20 European countries set to charge UK tourists to enter

News

Matthew Morrison stars as Felix in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Matthew Morrison's life away from Tara Misu character

TV & Movies

Adele has opened up on her romance with Rich Paul

Adele opens up about relationship with Rich Paul for the first time

Flying Ant Day is said to be on the way following the summer heatwave

Experts warn that Flying Ant Day could happen 'any day' now

Lifestyle

Study finds office work can be as tiring as manual labour

Office work can be as tiring as manual labour, study finds

Lifestyle

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

TV & Movies

A mum has opened up about her sons names

'My friend says I gave my sons 'naughty names' and now I feel guilty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has given birth to a baby girl

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley gives birth to baby girl

Meet the MAFS 2022 contestants

Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up revealed

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines

Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

Lifestyle

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating

The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith