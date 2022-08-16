Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Pop Idol's Darius has died aged 41-years-old. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his US apartment, his family have confirmed.

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41.

The Colourblind hitmaker was found dead in his US apartment, his family confirmed in a statement.

The full statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office."

Darius' family say his cause of death is currently unknown. Picture: Alamy

It continued: "The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Darius made it to the final of Pop Idol alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002. Picture: Getty

Darius first rose to fame on singing competition Pop Idol in 2002 where he came third to runner-up Gareth Gates and winner Will Young.

He went on to release his hit UK number one track, Colourblind, followed by an album, Dive In.

Darius also had a career in theatre, appearing in two West End runs of Chicago, where he played Billy Flynn.

In 2007, he took on the role of Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls and a year later played Rhett Butler in Sir Trevor Nunn's musical adaptation of Gone with the Wind.