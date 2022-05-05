Prue Leith is helping the nation understand digital cookies

Prue Leith has warned about the dangers of digital cookies. Picture: Avast/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Great British Bake Off host Prue Leith has teamed up with antivirus developer Avast to help educate the country about digital cookies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baking star Prue Leith is on a mission to help us all understand digital cookies, after a new study revealed that 35% don’t know what they are.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults - commissioned by Avast - also found more than one in three (36%) rarely, or never, read Ts and Cs before accepting them online.

From those who do, 38% spend just 30 seconds or less scanning through.

The research also revealed that more than four in five people (85%) have accepted cookies on a website without reading any of the policies.

Prue Leith is on a mission to teach the nation about digital cookies. Picture: Avast

Meanwhile, 62% will accept despite not knowing what they are agreeing to, while more than a third (37%) say they’ve agreed to something they wish they hadn’t.

In a bid to help educate the nation about their online security, Bake Off star Prue has created a limited-run of her chocolate chip cookies which are free for people to order online.

The delicious treats come complete with hints, tips and tricks on how to navigate online cookies.

Prue said: “While recent times have highlighted the importance of being connected online, it’s also never been more important for people to feel safe while doing so. Many people of all ages, but particularly my generation, are not as familiar with certain aspects of the internet and this of course includes digital cookies.

You can get your hands on Prue Leith's chocolate cookies. Picture: Avast

“This can prove to be a barrier to embracing everything that being online has to offer so I am absolutely delighted to be working with Avast to help people understand what cookies are and how they work.”

Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer at Avast, added: “Online privacy and digital freedom are a fundamental human right. The internet is, however, often complex and difficult to navigate due to confusing terminology and functionality.

“Our research clearly demonstrates that many people do not really understand cookies, how they work, and what implications they have. By being educated and informed about how digital cookies and online terms and conditions work, users can take the necessary steps to enjoy a better online experience and embrace everything the internet has to offer without worries around privacy and tracking.”

To find out more about the campaign and to get a free box of educational cookies click here.