Psychic Sally Morgan's husband, 74, dies following Covid battle

Sally Morgan has paid tribute to her husband after his sad death. Picture: Instagram

Sally Morgan has shared an Instagram post after her husband John passed away this week.

Psychic Sally Morgan's husband John has died at the age of 74 after a short battle with coronavirus.

The Celebrity Big Brother star shared the sad news on her Instagram account, with a statement from her family.

The post reads: "On behalf of Sally Morgan and Family,

"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of John Morgan, after a short battle with Coronavirus.

"Sally would like to thank the amazing NHS and the incredible Doctors and Nurses at East Surrey Hospital for their outstanding work, love and compassion throughout everything.

"John was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and will be missed greatly.

"We would like to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few weeks. Sending Love & Light Sally Morgan Team x".

Her friends and followers were quick to send their condolences, as Lizzie Cundy wrote: “I’m so very sorry darling . My heart breaks for you .Such a beautiful man. All my love ,thoughts and prayers with you dear Sally and all the family. Here for you always ❤️🙏🏻”

Sally and John were married for almost 50 years. Picture: Instagram

Shirlie Kemp commented: “Oh no Sally I’m so so sorry … your lovely John your hearts must be broken 💔sending you much much love and big hugs ❤️❤️❤️”

While Nicola McLean said: “I’m so sad for you and the girls, John was such a lovely man 😢❤️”.

And Bobby Norris added: “I’m so sorry, sending all my love ❤️”.

This comes after Sally, 70, revealed she hadn’t been able to visit her husband of 48 years in hospital.

She recently said: "As you may have noticed my wonderful husband John has been absent from social media recently. Many of you have been asking if he is OK, so I wanted to be transparent and give you an update.

Sally Morgan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. Picture: Alamy

"He has been rather unwell of late and is currently in hospital. He is receiving the best care from our wonderful NHS and I would like to personally thank everyone at East Surrey Hospital for their continued hard work, love and support. I feel truly blessed that John is in such great hands.

"After much consideration and at John's request my tour will be going ahead and continuing as normal.

"The support I have been receiving both online and on the road has kept me buoyant and allowed me to keep going in such a tough time.

"I know I haven't been as present on my lives the the last few weeks and I hope this goes some way to explaining that. I am still here and will jump online as much as possible but please bear with me while I navigate this."

Our thoughts are with Sally and the whole family.