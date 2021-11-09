Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby and reveals adorable name

9 November 2021, 07:33

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby
Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby. Picture: Instagram/Rachel Riley
Heart reporter

Countdown star Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby with husband Pasha Kovalev.

A congratulations is in order for Countdown star Rachel Riley, as she has just announced she's given birth to her second baby.

She and her husband Pasha Kovalev took to Instagram to share the happy news, revealing that they'd named the baby girl Noa.

Sharing a picture of she and Pasha with the new baby, Rachel wrote: "Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

"She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign."

She added: "Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their first baby in 2019
Rachel and Pasha welcomed their first baby in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 when they were paired up together. They got married in Las Vegas in June 2019.

They are also parents to Maven, who was born in December 2019.

Rachel is best known for her role on Countdown, which she has held since 2009.

