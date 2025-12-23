Real reason why Brooklyn Beckham blocked David, Victoria and brother Cruz on Instagram

The Beckham family feud is escalating.

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his entire family on Instagram. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Fans begged Brooklyn to make amends with his family but the star has since blocked his whole family on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham has taken his family feud to the next level by reportedly blocking his famous parents, younger brothers and little sister on Instagram.

Cruz broke his silence on his sibling's 'upsetting' move just days before Christmas, revealing his estranged brother had officially cut contact on social media with no warning.

Hitting back in a shocking post, he claimed that Brooklyn, 26, had banned David, 50, Victoria, 51, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, from seeing his official account.

Speaking out about the ongoing drama, he shared a screenshot of an article claiming his mum and dad had unfollowed Brooklyn first – but branded the rumour a lie.

Cruz confirmed his brother's shock move on social media. Picture: Instagram

The musician wrote: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...

"Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

Brooklyn's seemingly harsh decision was thought to be sparked by Victoria, who recently liked a cooking video he shared online.

The fashion designer allegedly showed her support for the budding chef by double-tapping the clip, which saw him making beer-brined chicken with mash and veg.

Fans flooded the comments section after seeing his mum's 'like', begging the family to make amends as 'life was too short'.

But it looks as though it had the opposite impact as reports suggest the rest of the Beckhams woke up the next day to find they were blocked on Instagram.

Read more: Cruz Beckham reaches out to big brother Brooklyn in an attempt to end feud

Brooklyn and wife Nicola have distanced themselves from the Beckham family. Picture: Instagram

An insider told the US Sun they were "understandably heartbroken by what’s gone on here".

"This came out of the blue for them, and in the lead-up to Christmas when families are supposed to come together, it’s devastating.

"All they want is for things to be fixed but with every week they just seem to be getting worse.

"Unsurprisingly, Cruz and Romeo are furious that Brooklyn would make such a public attack."

The source also said that Brooklyn wants his family rift to be "fixed in private and not played out on social media, although his actions have resulted in quite the opposite".

Brooklyn has missed many major family milestones this year. Picture: Instagram

More insider comments have revealed how fractured the Beckhams really are from Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, hinting that Victoria was now starting to give up hope.

They also claimed the estrangement ran deep into the family, impacting Brooklyn's grandparents and his little sister Harper.

A source told The Sun: "Brooklyn spent so much time with her parents Jackie and Tony for the first few years of his life.

"They had such a special bond, while Sandra (David’s mum) looked after him so much growing up.

"Harper really misses her big brother and Nicola.

"Victoria is hoping that Brooklyn at least calls his grandparents over Christmas.

"She’s given up on him calling her."

The family shared a close bond with Brooklyn and Nicola before the rift. Picture: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Before the blocking, David appeared to send an olive branch to his oldest son, sharing a throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn and his other sons in a heartfelt tribute.

It showed the Beckham boys posing together after the ex-England player won the MLS Cup Final above a photo of the same trophy years later, without Brooklyn present.

He captioned the snap: "License to cry."

The Beckham family feud has been rumbling throughout the year, with Brooklyn and actress Nicola missing many key celebrations and milestones.

The couple weren't present at Victoria's 51st birthday party in April, David's 50th birthday celebrations in May, and the footballing legend's recent knighthood in November.

David held an olive branch out to his son earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Brooklyn addressed the public scrutiny just months ago, telling the Daily Mail in September: "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife.

"Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."