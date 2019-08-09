Ricky Martin shares first adorable photo of nine-month-old daughter Lucia

Ricky Martin has shared the first photo of his daughter. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Ricky Martin has treated fans to the first ever photo of his nine-month-old daughter Lucia's face.

Ricky Martin has delighted his fans by sharing an adorable photo of his daughter for the first time.

The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off seven-month-old, Lucia Martin-Yosef, who he shares with husband Jwan Yosef, 34.

In the sweet snap, 47-year-old Ricky can be seen propping Lucia up on his lap in an adorable summer outfit and a navy bow in her hair.

The proud dad wrote alongside it: "La luz de mis ojos," which translates to “the light of my eyes” in English.

Artist Jwan shared the same picture on his social media, writing, "Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is."

Happy couple Ricky and Jwan got married in 2017 after meeting on Instagram the year before.

They later surprised fans in December 2018 when they announced they’d welcomed a baby girl just before New Year’s Eve.

Ricky is also dad to twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, who he welcomed via surrogate in 2008.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Martin captioned a photo of Lucia’s hands.

He added: "It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia."

Before his latest post, Ricky had only shared small glimpses of his daughter on International Women’s Day wearing a feminist T-shirt.

This comes after Ricky opened up his kids earlier this year, saying he’d love to have more children.

He said: "I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it's a lot going on.

“So we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids."