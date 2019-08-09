Ricky Martin shares first adorable photo of nine-month-old daughter Lucia

9 August 2019, 11:42

Ricky Martin has shared the first photo of his daughter
Ricky Martin has shared the first photo of his daughter. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ricky Martin has treated fans to the first ever photo of his nine-month-old daughter Lucia's face.

Ricky Martin has delighted his fans by sharing an adorable photo of his daughter for the first time.

The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off seven-month-old, Lucia Martin-Yosef, who he shares with husband Jwan Yosef, 34.

In the sweet snap, 47-year-old Ricky can be seen propping Lucia up on his lap in an adorable summer outfit and a navy bow in her hair.

The proud dad wrote alongside it: "La luz de mis ojos," which translates to “the light of my eyes” in English.

Artist Jwan shared the same picture on his social media, writing, "Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is."

View this post on Instagram

La luz de mis ojos #Lucia

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Read More: Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Happy couple Ricky and Jwan got married in 2017 after meeting on Instagram the year before.

They later surprised fans in December 2018 when they announced they’d welcomed a baby girl just before New Year’s Eve.

Ricky is also dad to twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, who he welcomed via surrogate in 2008.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Martin captioned a photo of Lucia’s hands.

Read More: Meghan Markle shunned big birthday party because of baby shower backlash

He added: "It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia."

Before his latest post, Ricky had only shared small glimpses of his daughter on International Women’s Day wearing a feminist T-shirt.

This comes after Ricky opened up his kids earlier this year, saying he’d love to have more children.

He said: "I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it's a lot going on.

“So we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed in 2014, but kept the illness private for four years

Barbara Windsor’s husband reveals she forgets where she lives and that they’re married as Alzheimer's worsens
Lauren opened up about her childhood to the experts

Celebs Go Dating viewers in tears as Lauren Goodger reveals she was 'given away' by her mum aged 4
Ben Foden's marriage sparked debate on Twitter

Ben Foden's 'whirlwind wedding' sparks furious debate on GMB - as guest claims it 'makes a mockery of love'

TV & Movies

Sort it out Orlando! Katy Perry is yet to eat a Greggs sausage roll

'Sounds like a dirty joke!' Katy Perry has NEVER had a Greggs sausage roll

Food & Health

The reality TV star's weight has plummeted recently

Gemma Collins' extreme weight loss powered by £250 SkinnyJab injections

Trending on Heart

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?

TV & Movies

The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision

TV & Movies

The go-karting birthday party cost a pretty penny

Parents furious as mum charges kids £70 to attend her son's birthday party - and demands they feed him

Lifestyle

We share some delicious and easy spritz recipes to try at home (Stock image)

Six unusual spritz cocktail recipes ideal for summer afternoons

Food & Health

Running really is the most accessible sport of them all

Thinking of taking up running? From trainers to bras to staying motivated, here's all you need to get started...

Lifestyle

One mum was furious that her children were put in a taxi alone

Furious mum slams kids club for putting her 10-year-old child in a taxi without an adult

Lifestyle