Rio Ferdinand net worth: how much is the footballer worth?

Rio Ferdinand has accumulated a huge fortune throughout his career. Picture: PA

Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family airs tonight on BBC One. Here's your need-to-know on his earnings.

Rio Ferdinand is returning to our screens with his new documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, which airs on BBC One tonight at 9PM.

The former footballer, 41, got married to former TOWIE star Kate, 28, in a ceremony in Turkey last year, and the new documentary tells the story of their journey as a new couple and Kate becoming stepmum to his kids - sons Lorenz, 13, and Tate, 11, and eight-year-old daughter, Tia.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals she didn't feel 'accepted' by Rio's family when they got together

Here's everything you need to know about his earnings and net worth.

Rio won a BAFTA for his 2017 documentary. Picture: PA

What is Rio Ferdinand's net worth?

Rio is a retired footballer who has played for a number of Premier League teams, meaning it's no secret that he has earned a large sum of money throughout his career.

Rio is best known for playing for Manchester United. Picture: PA

He started out playing for West Ham in the 1990s, before moving to Leeds United in 2000 for a record-breaking fee of £18million.

After two years, he then joined Manchester United in a deal secured for a huge £30million transfer fee. In 2014, he left Manchester United for Queens Park Rangers - but retired from football the following year.

It is estimated that Rio is now worth around £58million.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand admits she 'cried every day for a year’ after moving in with husband Rio

When is Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily out on BBC One?

The couple's new documentary airs on Monday 10 February at 9PM on BBC One.

Announcing the documentary on Instagram, Rio wrote: "For the past year, myself & @xkateferdinand have been filming a new @bbcone documentary... it’s been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families & those experiencing the journey of grief!"