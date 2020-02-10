Rio Ferdinand net worth: how much is the footballer worth?
10 February 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 10 February 2020, 20:01
Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family airs tonight on BBC One. Here's your need-to-know on his earnings.
Rio Ferdinand is returning to our screens with his new documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, which airs on BBC One tonight at 9PM.
The former footballer, 41, got married to former TOWIE star Kate, 28, in a ceremony in Turkey last year, and the new documentary tells the story of their journey as a new couple and Kate becoming stepmum to his kids - sons Lorenz, 13, and Tate, 11, and eight-year-old daughter, Tia.
Here's everything you need to know about his earnings and net worth.
What is Rio Ferdinand's net worth?
Rio is a retired footballer who has played for a number of Premier League teams, meaning it's no secret that he has earned a large sum of money throughout his career.
He started out playing for West Ham in the 1990s, before moving to Leeds United in 2000 for a record-breaking fee of £18million.
After two years, he then joined Manchester United in a deal secured for a huge £30million transfer fee. In 2014, he left Manchester United for Queens Park Rangers - but retired from football the following year.
It is estimated that Rio is now worth around £58million.
When is Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily out on BBC One?
The couple's new documentary airs on Monday 10 February at 9PM on BBC One.
For the past year, myself & @xkateferdinand have been filming a new @bbcone documentary... it’s been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families & those experiencing the journey of grief! Stay Tuned 🎥 Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family
Announcing the documentary on Instagram, Rio wrote: "For the past year, myself & @xkateferdinand have been filming a new @bbcone documentary... it’s been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families & those experiencing the journey of grief!"