Kate Ferdinand reveals Rio's two sons walked her down the aisle with touching photo from their wedding

Kate shared the lovely photograph recently on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The newlyweds have been sharing glimpses of their amazing celebrations on their social media accounts.

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand tied the knot in Turkey nearly two weeks ago now and the fitness-obsess couple are already back in the gym, according to their social media accounts.

Since getting wed, the pair have been sharing images and moments of the big day, and Kate's most recent post has shown who were the ones to walk her down the aisle.

The 27-year-old former TOWIE star showed in her Instagram post that her new husband, former England footballer Rio's two sons linked her arms and walked her down the gorgeous path to the altar.

Rio, 40, has three children from his late wife, Rebecca Ellison, who passed away in 2015 from cancer.

She left behind sons Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and daughter Tia, seven, and Kate's played an important role as their stepmother.

On the big day, which took place at the D Maris Bay resort in Turkey, both Lorenz and Tate walked Kate down the aisle for the second half of the procession.

Rio understandably found the whole touching moment very emotional, and shared: "I cried as soon as the day started. There was just no going back on the emotion" with OK! magazine.

He continued: "Seeing Tate and Lorenz walk Kate down the aisle was particularly poignant and we wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way. They were so proud and they couldn’t wait to do that, they felt important."

Kate captioned the snap "There were so many special moments at our wedding ..... but this is one I will never forget #proud #myboys ❤️"

For the first half of the aisle-walking, Kate was joined by her previously estranged father, who spoke to The Sun on Sunday about how he was overcome with joy to be by his daughter's side on her big day.

Phil Wright, 59, said: "It was an amazing wedding and I felt very proud.

“There has been a lot of emotion all round . . . it’s been a mad few days.”