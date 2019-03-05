Catastrophe star Rob Delaney was worried he wouldn't bond with his new baby after losing son Henry, 2, to a brain tumour

Rob Delaney is the star and writer of hit Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe. Picture: Getty

Rob's son Henry tragically died of a brain tumour in January 2018

Rob Delaney, known for writing and starring in Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, has opened up about his fear that he would struggle to bond with his new baby, following the tragic loss of his son Henry, two, last year.

Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of one after experiencing weight loss and vomiting, and he died in January 2018 aged two.

Happy #InternationalNursesDay to the beloved NHS nurses. Especially those at @WhitHealth & @GreatOrmondSt, who took such loving care of our beautiful Henry. He loved you & I love you & am forever grateful. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5RqUtq3Sl7 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 12, 2018

Rob, 42, and his wife Leah announced they were expecting a fourth baby soon after, and Rob was worried that he would struggle to bond with the child.

He told New York Magazine: "I knew that I would love him. But I didn't know if I would like him or bond with him, because I didn't know if I would be too afraid to."

Rob went on to reveal that, thankfully, that feeling went away soon after the birth. He described that period of time as 'totally insane', and says it must have been harder for his wife, who attended Henry's funeral while pregnant.

Rob and Leah welcomed their fourth baby after Henry died last year. Picture: Getty

He added that he's still 'grieving all the time' about the death of his son, saying: "If you observe me through a telephoto lens or something, you might not know that I'm grieving all the time.

"I'll have a memory and start to cry sometimes. Or I'll look at my watch and notice it's coming around the time when I would have changed his tracheotomy dressing for the day, and I'll be sad I'm not doing that.

"He's absolutely still my son, and he commands a big percentage of my attention each day. So I just try to not resist that or hate it or fear it. He's my son. I loved him when he was alive. I still love him and talk to him and think about him every day."

Rob announced the death of Henry on Facebook last February.

He wrote: "I have very sad news. My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.

I have very sad news. My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain... Posted by Rob Delaney on Friday, 9 February 2018

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.

"I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavour to not go mad with grief. I don't want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I'm greedy for more experiences with them.

The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry's illness will be my heroes until the day I die."

If you've been affected by child bereavement, visit childbereavment.co.uk for help and support.

