Robert Pattinson declared world's most beautiful man, beating David Beckham and George Clooney

5 February 2020, 07:45 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 08:06

Robert (left) has topped the list as the world's most attractive man
Robert (left) has topped the list as the world's most attractive man. Picture: PA

The actor has topped the list, knocking a tonne of favourites such as Bratt Pitt, Ryan Gosling and Idris Elba down some numbers.

Robert Pattinson has officially been named the world's most beautiful man, according to science.

The 33-year-old has recently been announced as the new Batman, and has been a heartthrob since his teen acting days as Edward Cullen in Twilight.

The former Harry Potter actor is very handsome
The former Harry Potter actor is very handsome. Picture: PA

Brit actor Robert has beaten a wave of hopefuls to the top of the beauty charts, with David Beckham, Brad Pitt and George Clooney all ranking below him.

The list was all calculated by Harley Street surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who calculated all the faces using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is a rating scale of physical beauty the ancient Greeks developed using a whole loads of numbers.

This ratio gave Robert a whopping 92.14 per cent attractiveness rating, which is pretty damn impressive.

Following him in second place is another superhero actor, Henry Cavill, 36, who played Superman in the franchise, followed by A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, 45, in third place.

Then came Brad Pitt, 56, George Clooney, 58, Hugh Jackman, 51, David Beckham, 44, Idris Elba, 47, Kanye West 42, and Ryan Gosling, 39, in 10th place.

Discussing the results, The Sun state Dr De Silva said: "Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

"He was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw."

Speaking about George Clooney's fall in the rankings, he added: "To still make the top five when you are nearly in your 60s is remarkable and is testament to his incredible natural good looks.

"These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery."

Travel