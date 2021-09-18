Who is Strictly star Robert Webb? Age, wife and TV work revealed

18 September 2021, 16:30

Robert Webb is an actor, writer and comedian
Robert Webb is an actor, writer and comedian. Picture: Alamy

Your need-to-know on Strictly Come Dancing star Robert Webb - including age, partner, and other TV work.

Robert Webb shot to fame in the noughties through his role as Jez in Channel 4 comedy Peep Show.

He and friend David Mitchell starred in the series together, which ran from 2003 until 2015.

Robert has established a successful career since then, and is now competing on the 2021 series of BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's everything you need-to-know about the Strictly 2021 star.

Robert Webb is one of the Strictly 2021 stars
Robert Webb is one of the Strictly 2021 stars. Picture: BBC

Who is Robert Webb? What's his age and background?

Robert, 48, is a comedian, presenter, actor and writer.

He is perhaps best known as one half of the double act Mitchell and Webb, alongside his friend and co-star David Mitchell.

As well as Peep Show, the pair are known for comedy sketch show That Mitchell and Webb look.

Robert and David met at Cambridge University, where they were both members of theatrical club Footlights.

The duo were given the chance to write for Alexander Armstrong and Ben Miller on series two of Big Train, and their first break into TV was as writers and stars of short-lived BBC sketch show Bruiser.

Robert is perhaps best known for starring in Peep Show alongside David Mitchell
Robert is perhaps best known for starring in Peep Show alongside David Mitchell. Picture: Channel 4

In 2001, they were commissioned for sketch show The Mitchell and Webb Situation, and they were subsequently cast as starring roles in Peep Show, which was written by Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong.

Following the success of Peep Show, they brought the newly-branded That Mitchell and Webb look to TV.

Robert has also appeared on a number of panel shows, including Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You, and QI.

He is also an author, and published his memoir How Not To Be A Boy, which was about growing up in Lincolnshire, in 2017.

His first novel, Come Again, was published in 2020.

Is Robert Webb married and does he have kids?

Robert Webb has been married to Abigail since 2006
Robert Webb has been married to Abigail since 2006. Picture: Alamy

Robert married comedy performer Abigail Burdess, who he met while recording the radio comedy show The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, in 2006. David Mitchell was best man at his wedding.

The couple live in Kilburn, north London, and have two daughters.

