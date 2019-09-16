Sir Rod Stewart reveals secret three year battle with prostate cancer

Rod Stewart has opened up about his battle with cancer. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Sir Rod Stewart has encouraged men to get their prostate checked following his battle with cancer since 2016.

Rod Stewart, 74, revealed this week he secretly battled prostate cancer for three years.

The singer, famous for hits such as Maggie May and Hot Legs, announced the news during a fundraiser for the Prostate Project in Surrey.

Speaking to the crowd, Rod – who is the father of eight – revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in February 2016 during a routine check up.

Rod Stewart is now in remission following a three year battle. Picture: PA

During his speech at the event, Rod encouraged men to have routine check ups for the cancer, as the earlier the illness is detected, the easier it is to treat.

According to The Mirror, he said: “Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor.

“Finger up the bum, no harm done. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody.”

He continued: “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early.”

Rod revealed that he has been in remission since July this year.

Rod Stewart was diagnosed in 2016 after a routine check up. Picture: PA

Rod was joined at the time of the announcement by his life-long friend and musician Ronnie Wood, who supported his pal with one hand on his shoulder.

Ronnie is said to have hugged Rod, saying to him: “Somebody up there likes us, Rod.”

Sir Rod Stewart's old friend Ronnie Wood supported him. Picture: PA

Continuing, Rod said: “If you’re positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face…

“I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.”