Romeo Beckham spotted with girlfriend Mimi Moocher watching ATP Tennis game

18 November 2019, 17:19

Romeo has been linked to the model for a few months and the seem happy
Romeo has been linked to the model for a few months and the seem happy. Picture: Getty

The teen has been linked to model Mia for a few months and they've been spotted out together recently.

Romeo Beckham has been snapped out at a tennis game with his girlfriend Mia Moocher, a model from England.

The 17-year-old is the middle son of Victoria, 45, and David, 44 and seems to be head over heels for Mia - also known as Mimi- who's apparently met the Beckhams on multiple occasions.

View this post on Instagram

Haps smiley bday Romo♥️

A post shared by (real name mia) (@mimimoocher) on

Back in September, mimi wished Romeo a happy 17th birthday on her Instagram, and is 16 years old.

Plenty of the duo's friends rushed to comment on how "cute" they were and added love hearts and gushing comments.

The model and student has amassed over 20,000 followers on Instagram and is followed by all of Romeo's siblings, so she's clearly known by the family.

The pair watched the Tennis game together on Sunday
The pair watched the Tennis game together on Sunday. Picture: Getty

On Sunday, the pair were papped at the O2 Arena in London, watching the ATP Tennis finals together, where budding model Romero donned a bubblegum pink beanie, a black graphic sweater and some silver jewellery.

Mimi also kept it simple with a black sweater and her golden blonde hair straightened.

Last month the pair were snapped arriving together for his mum, Victoria's dinner at Harry's bar in Mayfair, where he wore a light blue shirt and striped trousers.

Both of Mimi's parents, who go by the Instagram handles @mimiesdad and @slummymamma are followed by Romeo too, which suggests the pair are definitely quite serious.

They make the cutest couple!

