Who is Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis? Age, TV work and boyfriend revealed

Your need-to-know on Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis. Picture: Instagram/Rose Ayling-Ellis

Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is Strictly Come Dancing's first ever deaf contestant - find out her age, TV work and Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing has officially arrived, and we cannot wait to find out what the brand-new set of celebs have got in store for us this year.

One of those competing is Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is Strictly's first ever deaf contestant.

In a statement after the announcement, Rose said: "To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary,” she said in a statement.

"It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open! I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers."

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Rose will take part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis? What's her age and background?

Rose, 26, is an actress best known for playing Frankie Lewis in BBC soap EastEnders.

She is deaf and uses British Sign Language, and took part in a filming weekend run by the National Deaf Children’s Society when she was a child.

While there, she met deaf film director Ted Evans, who later ended up casting her in his award-winning short film The End.

Rose has appeared in a number of theatre productions, including Mother Courage, Faith, Hope And Charity R&D, and Herons Workshop (Lyric Hammersmith).

What other TV work has Rose Ayling-Ellis done?

As well as Eastenders and Strictly, Rose has had roles in Summer of Rockets and Casualty.

She recently confirmed on Instagram that she'll be competing on Strictly Come Dancing, writing: "If you had told me one year ago that I would be on Strictly Come Dancing, I would have laughed in your face! I am still pinching myself, it doesn't seem real. I am so, so, so, so excited to be a part of Strictly family this year and I cannot wait to meet everyone else 💃🏻🕺🏻💃🏻💃🏻🕺🏻.

"Bring on the glitter, the glam and the magic of Strictly and I promise I will try my very, very best! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉".

Is Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @rose.a.e.

Does Rose Ayling-Ellis have a boyfriend?

Rose doesn't tend to post about her personal life on social media, but The Sun reports that she has been with her boyfriend for seven years.

In 2019, she posted photos from their holiday in Peru on Instagram.