Who is Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis? Age, TV work and boyfriend revealed

18 September 2021, 13:58

Your need-to-know on Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis
Your need-to-know on Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis. Picture: Instagram/Rose Ayling-Ellis

Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is Strictly Come Dancing's first ever deaf contestant - find out her age, TV work and Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing has officially arrived, and we cannot wait to find out what the brand-new set of celebs have got in store for us this year.

One of those competing is Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is Strictly's first ever deaf contestant.

In a statement after the announcement, Rose said: "To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary,” she said in a statement.

"It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open! I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers."

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Rose will take part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing
Rose will take part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis? What's her age and background?

Rose, 26, is an actress best known for playing Frankie Lewis in BBC soap EastEnders.

She is deaf and uses British Sign Language, and took part in a filming weekend run by the National Deaf Children’s Society when she was a child.

While there, she met deaf film director Ted Evans, who later ended up casting her in his award-winning short film The End.

Rose has appeared in a number of theatre productions, including Mother Courage, Faith, Hope And Charity R&D, and Herons Workshop (Lyric Hammersmith).

What other TV work has Rose Ayling-Ellis done?

As well as Eastenders and Strictly, Rose has had roles in Summer of Rockets and Casualty.

She recently confirmed on Instagram that she'll be competing on Strictly Come Dancing, writing: "If you had told me one year ago that I would be on Strictly Come Dancing, I would have laughed in your face! I am still pinching myself, it doesn't seem real. I am so, so, so, so excited to be a part of Strictly family this year and I cannot wait to meet everyone else 💃🏻🕺🏻💃🏻💃🏻🕺🏻.

"Bring on the glitter, the glam and the magic of Strictly and I promise I will try my very, very best! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉".

Is Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @rose.a.e.

Does Rose Ayling-Ellis have a boyfriend?

Rose doesn't tend to post about her personal life on social media, but The Sun reports that she has been with her boyfriend for seven years.

In 2019, she posted photos from their holiday in Peru on Instagram.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

TV & Movies

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn

Who is Katie McGlynn? Age, TV roles and boyfriend revealed

Nina Wadia is in the Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: How old is Nina Wadia and who is her husband?

TV & Movies

Sara Davies is one of the Dragons' Den Dragons

Who is Sara Davies, what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job, and who is her husband?
Your need-to-know on Strictly star AJ

Who is Strictly's AJ Odudu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Strictly's John Whaite

Who is Strictly's John Whaite, what does he do for a job, and does he have a partner?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Dan Walker

Who is Dan Walker, how tall is he, and what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job?

TV & Movies

The iconic could are much-loved by fans of the TV show

Who are Welsh couple Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox and how old are they?

TV & Movies

How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

TV & Movies

Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?

TV & Movies

Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells
Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?

TV & Movies

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

TV & Movies

The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

TV & Movies