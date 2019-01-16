Roxanne Pallett to get a ‘normal job’ following Ryan Thomas punch-gate on Celebrity Big Brother: ‘She’s thinking where her next cheque will come from’

Roxanne Pallett may have to get a 'normal job' in the future following her controversial time on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Channel 5

By Alice Dear

Roxanne Pallett has kept a very low profile since she caused outrage on Celebrity Big Brother, and may turn to a “normal job” in the future.

Roxanne Pallett took a step away from the spotlight after she left Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

The former Emmerdale actress’ time on the reality TV show took an unexpected turn when she falsely accused co-star Ryan Thomas of intentionally hurting her in the Big Brother house.

The controversial scenes caused outrage across the UK, forcing the actress to face the music when she left the house.

Roxanne Pallett is reportedly having to be careful with money. Picture: PA

Roxanne Pallett accused Ryan Thomas of intentionally hurting her on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Channel 5

Since her last interview with Emma Willis on the show, Roxanne has kept out of the spotlight and off social media.

Now, an insider has revealed to OK! magazine Roxanne may get a “normal job” as it’s clear a TV comeback isn’t going to happen “anytime soon”.

“Rox knows a TV comeback is not going to happen anytime soon, if ever,” the source said.

They added: “But eventually she’s going to need to work again and is now thinking about where that next cheque will come from.”

Ryan Thomas won the series of Celebrity Big Brother after a traumatic time . Picture: Channel 5

The insider claims Roxanne “would like to just get a normal job”, but she’s currently still too recognisable.

Because of this, the actress is “having to be a bit more careful with her spending”.

Speaking on the claims, a representative for Roxanne said: "This is untrue.

“Roxanne chose to turn away from any projects and interviews following last summer so she could take some time out in private."