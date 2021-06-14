Is Roxanne Pallett pregnant and who is her husband Jason?

Roxanne Pallett is going to be a mother for the first time. Picture: Getty Images

Roxanne Pallett has opened up about her pregnancy with Married at First Sight star husband Jason Carrion

Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett has stayed out of the spotlight over the past few years, but recently revealed she is pregnant.

The Celebrity Big Brother star said she feels like ‘the luckiest woman in the world’ to be expecting her first baby with her husband Jason Carrion.

Here’s everything we know about Roxanne’s pregnancy news…

Roxanne Pallett is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Getty Images

Is Roxanne Pallett pregnant?

Yes, former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett is pregnant at the age of 38-years-old.,

Roxanne - who played Jo Stiles in the ITV soap - is now living in America after marrying her firefighter husband Jason Carrion.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the former Emmerdale actress opened up about her happy news after disappearing from the spotlight following her Celebrity Big Brother appearance in 2018.

“I now know what ‘happy ever after’ feels like,” she said, continuing: “To have such a beautiful life here and be blessed with the most incredible husband and our little baba on the way… my mum’s already knitting for England.

“My husband is driving round at all hours getting me pizza and cookies. We’re in a bubble of excitement.”

Roxanne left the CBB house after she falsely accused fellow contestant Ryan Thomas of ‘punching’ her.

She later made a public apology saying she was ‘massively wrong’ and revealed she had been diagnosed with complex PTSD and Panic Disorder.

Jason Carrion was married to Cortney Hendrix. Picture: Getty Images

"Therapy… changing my environment, leaving showbiz and eliminating the online world has given me the most peace and progress,” she said.

She said: “Every­­one I now have around me brings out the best in me.

“It’s true that happiness is the greatest success. I’m just very grateful for such a beautiful chapter.”

Who is Roxanne Pallett’s husband Jason?

Roxanne is married to Jason Carrion, who is a firefighter and American reality star.

The 33-year-old appeared on Married At First Sight USA and divorced his wife Cortney Hendrix.

Roxanne met Jason as she got out of a taxi in New York City and the pair married in the city in January last year after 17 months of dating.