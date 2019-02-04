Roxanne Pallett reveals she sent suicide message to family following backlash from Ryan Thomas 'punchgate' on Celebrity Big Brother

Roxanne Pallett received backlash from the public following her time in the Big Brother house . Picture: Channel 5

By Alice Dear

Disgraced actress Roxanne Pallett has opened up about suffering PTSD and depression following the backlash from her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018.

Roxanne Pallett, 36, was best known for her role in Emmerdale when she entered the Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

However, the actress’ career quickly plummeted after she accused actor and CBB housemate Ryan Thomas of “repeatedly punching” her in the house.

After exiting Celebrity Big Brother to outrage from the public and the showbiz world, Roxanne went into hiding.

However, the disgraced star has now given her first interview in five months, revealing she sent her family a suicide message, admitting she “didn’t want to be here anymore”.

Roxanne Pallett found fame in Emmerdale . Picture: PA

Speaking to The Sun, Roxanne explained how she struggled with the guilt and public backlash, as well as PTSD, depression and hair loss.

At the time, Roxanne said she was “forced into hiding”, and would sometimes not leave the house for weeks at a time.

She said: “Yes I’ve lost everything, and I lost myself.

“I’ve lost my career, my radio jobs, my life as I knew it, everything. I’ve only got my mum, my auntie and two friends now who I trust implicitly.”

Roxanne added: “But I don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for me, because it’s my fault, 100%. I take full responsibility.

Roxanne Pallett accused Ryan Thomas of repeatedly punching her in the ribs . Picture: Channel 5

“But like everyone who makes a mistake I just want to be allowed to learn from it and move forward because nobody can punish me more than me.”

Roxanne wrote Ryan a letter following the Big Brother incident, which she says she believed he has got, but has not replied to.

“I didn’t expect him to reply and I’d never expect that of him, I can’t ask anything of him or his family or friends,” she explained.

Roxanne said she felt “constantly sick” following the dramatic time in the house, explaining she was on anti depressants and anti anxiety medication, which “numbed” her, but she still felt “trapped in confusion and fear”.

Ryan Thomas was left devastated by the accusations . Picture: Channel 5

It was before Christmas 2018 when Roxanne said there was “no light at the end of the tunnel” and she “didn’t want to be here” anymore.

She explained: “I sent a message to my mum, my auntie and my two friends. I was saying sorry and goodbye.

“They all panicked, called each other and my mum left work to rush and get to me. That was when they all realised I needed urgent help. I went to Scotland the next morning and began EMDR and CBT therapy for PTDS panic disorder.”

Roxanne, through therapy, has realised how her PTSD was caused by a previous violent relationship, losing her home to a fire and losing her friend to suicide in 2009.

Roxanne Pallett went into hiding for five months . Picture: Channel 5

“In my therapy time I’ve learned why I became so defensive which is how I reacted in the Big Brother house. I feared the worst, because the worst always happened.

“But that’s not an excuse, because Ryan didn’t create those traumas in my life - he didn’t deserve to be destroyed mentally and emotionally, in that moment it was just playful to him.”

Apologising, Roxanne finished by adding: "I’m so sorry I didn’t sort out these issues sooner, because now they’ve had an impact on someone else. And I will regret and relive that mistake for the rest of my life.

“I was one person for the world and another in my head. I should have got help; just like a physical injury, if you neglect it, it gets worse. I’ve now got to do better and I will.”