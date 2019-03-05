What’s Russell Brand’s net worth, when did the comedian marry wife Laura Gallacher and how many children do they have?

Russell Brand is a contestant on Celebrity Great British Bake Off. Picture: Getty

Russell Brand's age, net worth, wife, kids and family life revealed ahead of his appearance on Celebrity Bake Off

Russell Brand is back on our screens in the Great British Bake Off Celebrity special tonight (05/03/2019).

The author, actor and comedian is no stranger to controversy - but has lived a relatively quiet life in recent years after settling down and starting a family.

Let's get to know him.

Who is Russell Brand? What's his age and job?

Russell, 43, is a comedian, actor, radio host, author and activist born in Essex in 1975.

His big break came as a presenter for Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2004, and has since starred in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, St. Trinians, Get Him To The Greek and Despicable Me.

He is also a successful stand-up comedian, and recently released his latest show Messiah Complex to Netflix.

When was Russell Brand married to Katy Perry?

Russell Brand's first marriage was to American singer Katy Perry. Picture: PA

Laura is Russell's second wife - he and American singer Katy Perry separated in December 2011 after 14 months of marriage.

He released a public statement at the time saying: "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."

Who is Russell Brand married to now? How long has he been with his wife Laura Gallacher?

Russell asked his girlfriend Laura, the daughter of golf pro Bernard and sister of TV presenter Kirsty, to marry him in June 2016.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher got married in 2017. Picture: Getty

The pair tied the knot at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire in August 2017.

Who many kids does Russell Brand have? What are his childrens' names?

Russell has two daughters - Mabel, born in November 2016, and a second daughter born in July 2018. The couple are very private about their family life, so haven't publicly announced the name of their second baby.

What was the Russell Brand 'sexism' row about?

He was recently accused of 'sexism' after revealing that he doesn't change nappies in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Russell said: "Yes, I am very, very focused on the mystical connotations of Mabel’s beauty and grace. Not so good on the nappies and making sure they eat food.

"When I looked after Mabel on her own, she dropped two social classes in an hour. In no time at all, we’re in a coffee shop, she’s just got a nappy on and she’s covered in stuff because I’m not willing to fight any of the battles."

"Laura’s able to sustain and maintain domesticity in a way that’s astonishing. I didn’t have much experience of how to organise domesticity. I do whatever I’m told," he added.



What is Russell Brand's net worth?

Russell has a net worth of about £10million, according to Spear's Magazine.

When is Russell Brand appearing on Great British Bake Off, when is it on TV and how can I watch it?

Who will rise to the challenge and who will crumble under pressure?



Join us tonight as @JohnLithgow, @RonJichardson, @HCDream2012 and @RustyRockets put their baking skills to the test for a wonderful cause.



The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Tonight. 8pm. @Channel4. pic.twitter.com/Xw5dRCKhgg — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 5, 2019

Great British Bake Off starts tonight (Tuesday 5 March) on Channel 4 at 8PM.

Also competing are celebs including Michelle Keegan, Caroline Flack, Jon Richardson, Big Narstie and Rylan Clarke Neal.

