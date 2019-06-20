Ruth Langsford announces tragic death of her sister Julia in heartbreaking Instagram post

20 June 2019, 15:58

Ruth Langsford has announced the tragic death of her sister Julia
Ruth Langsford has announced the tragic death of her sister Julia. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Ruth Langsford's sister Julia Johnson has sadly died after a 'long illness'

Ruth Langsford has announced that her sister Julia Johnson has died after a 'long illness'.

The This Morning host shared a photo of the two of them to Instagram alongside the caption: "My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Julia was 62 years old.

Many of Ruth's Instagram followers shared their condolences under the picture, with Kate Thornton writing: "Oh Ruth, I’m so sorry to hear that. Thoughts are with you and sending all my love x".

Melanie Sykes wrote: "Oh Ruth I’m so sorry x sending you so much love xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx".

Ruth's fellow Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan also added: "Xxx".

A source told The Sun: "Ruth is utterly heartbroken and devastated to have found out her beloved sister Julia has died.

Ruth and Eamonn will be taking a break from This Morning while the family grieves
Ruth and Eamonn will be taking a break from This Morning while the family grieves. Picture: Getty

"She adored Julia. They were very close – speaking all the time on the phone and enjoying girls’ days out.
"Julia had been unwell for quite some time but this has shaken Ruth to the core.

"Eammon and son Jack are comforting her at home but Ruth is in deep shock. It’s absolutely heartbreaking for the whole family."

Ruth has understandably cancelled all future TV appearances while she grieves.

She alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes are regular hosts of This Morning - presenting the show every Friday on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's day off.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Fans are calling for Carrie Fisher to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Has anyone been removed in the past? Fans petition to get Carrie Fisher added

News

The This Morning presenter told the guest that her nose was still wonky

Phillip Schofield's savage jibe at woman who faked depression for an NHS nose job has viewers in stitches

TV & Movies

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?
Lacey Turner has a very unusual home

See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss secrets

Keith Lemon on Holly Willoughby’s transformation: ‘I know how she lost the weight… but she doesn’t like to talk about it’

Trending on Heart

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

The stunning model is 28 years old

Who is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick

TV & Movies

The iconic Grease outfit is going up for auction

Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease costume to sell at auction

TV & Movies

This is what your sleeping position says about you

This is what your sleeping position says about your personality

Lifestyle

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets

Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather

TV & Movies

Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

TV & Movies