Ruth Langsford announces tragic death of her sister Julia in heartbreaking Instagram post

Ruth Langsford has announced that her sister Julia Johnson has died after a 'long illness'.

The This Morning host shared a photo of the two of them to Instagram alongside the caption: "My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Julia was 62 years old.

Many of Ruth's Instagram followers shared their condolences under the picture, with Kate Thornton writing: "Oh Ruth, I’m so sorry to hear that. Thoughts are with you and sending all my love x".

Melanie Sykes wrote: "Oh Ruth I’m so sorry x sending you so much love xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx".

Ruth's fellow Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan also added: "Xxx".

A source told The Sun: "Ruth is utterly heartbroken and devastated to have found out her beloved sister Julia has died.

Ruth and Eamonn will be taking a break from This Morning while the family grieves. Picture: Getty

"She adored Julia. They were very close – speaking all the time on the phone and enjoying girls’ days out.

"Julia had been unwell for quite some time but this has shaken Ruth to the core.

"Eammon and son Jack are comforting her at home but Ruth is in deep shock. It’s absolutely heartbreaking for the whole family."

Ruth has understandably cancelled all future TV appearances while she grieves.

She alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes are regular hosts of This Morning - presenting the show every Friday on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's day off.